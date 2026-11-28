The initiative combines classroom lessons with hands-on training, helping students learn bike control, road safety and responsible cycling. It aims to reach more than 250,000 students by 2033, with around 6,400 pupils expected to take part in the first phase.

The Dubai Cyclist Programme, launched by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in partnership with several government entities, will introduce age-appropriate cycling lessons into physical education classes at participating private schools.

Dubai has launched a school cycling programme aimed at teaching children how to ride safely, understand road rules and build confidence on bikes, as the emirate steps up efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and sustainable transport.

The launch coincides with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and supports the emirate's wider plans to encourage physical activity, reduce reliance on cars and make cycling a more accessible transport option.

KHDA Director General Aisha Miran said the programme reflects Dubai's efforts to make education more practical and prepare students with skills they can use in everyday life.

She said the initiative would help children become more confident, independent and responsible while improving their health and wellbeing.

RTA Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Mattar Al Tayer said the programme would help build a culture of safe cycling and encourage people to include physical activity in their daily routines.

The programme aligns with the 'Skills for Life' initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative focuses on equipping learners with practical, personal and social skills to prepare them for life, education and work.

It also supports the emirate's ambition to encourage more students to cycle to school, offering an alternative to travelling by private car or public transport where suitable.

The second will give students practical training in controlled settings designed to reflect real-life cycling conditions. These sessions will help them identify risks, respect other road users and make safer decisions.

The programme will follow two learning paths. The first will introduce cycling lessons through school physical education classes, covering bike control, road rules and safe behaviour on designated cycling tracks.

Dubai Municipality Director General Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said teaching children to cycle safely from an early age could help build healthy habits that last into adulthood.

The programme will offer opportunities for students of different abilities and learning needs, including students of determination. Training will be adapted to help them develop cycling skills, independence and confidence.

The emirate has more than 630km of cycling tracks, linking residential neighbourhoods with key destinations and public transport stations. The network is designed to make journeys easier, particularly for people travelling to and from transport stations.

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