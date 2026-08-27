Darb toll gates and public parking will be free on Friday, August 28
Abu Dhabi will waive fees for Darb road tolls and public parking under the Mawaqif system system on Friday, August 28, to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday holiday, Q Mobility announced.
Darb toll gates at Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan and Saadiyat will be free on Friday, with charges resuming on Saturday, August 29, according to the approved timings.
Tolls at the Al Qurm and Ghantoot gates will continue to apply around the clock throughout the week at a rate of Dh4 per crossing.
Public parking across Abu Dhabi emirate will also be free on Friday, with the exception of multi-storey public car parks. Regular parking charges will resume on Saturday.
Fees at multi-storey public car parks will continue to apply 24 hours a day throughout the week at the usual rates.
Q Mobility said its customer happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday, August 31, during their regular working hours.
Customers will continue to have round-the-clock access to services through the company's official digital channels, including its website, the Darb application and the TAMM platform.