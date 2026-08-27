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Abu Dhabi announces free Darb tolls, public parking for Prophet Birthday holiday

Darb toll gates and public parking will be free on Friday, August 28

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Darb tolls and public parking will be free on Friday, August 28, for Prophet Mohammed's Birthday holiday.
Darb tolls and public parking will be free on Friday, August 28, for Prophet Mohammed's Birthday holiday.
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Abu Dhabi will waive fees for Darb road tolls and public parking under the Mawaqif system system on Friday, August 28, to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday holiday, Q Mobility announced.

Darb toll gates at Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan and Saadiyat will be free on Friday, with charges resuming on Saturday, August 29, according to the approved timings.

Tolls at the Al Qurm and Ghantoot gates will continue to apply around the clock throughout the week at a rate of Dh4 per crossing.

Public parking across Abu Dhabi emirate will also be free on Friday, with the exception of multi-storey public car parks. Regular parking charges will resume on Saturday.

Fees at multi-storey public car parks will continue to apply 24 hours a day throughout the week at the usual rates.

Q Mobility said its customer happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday, August 31, during their regular working hours.

Customers will continue to have round-the-clock access to services through the company's official digital channels, including its website, the Darb application and the TAMM platform.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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