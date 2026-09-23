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Indian expat storekeeper in Abu Dhabi, businessman in Dubai win $1m each in Dubai Duty Free draws

Will own a mall, says storekeeper, while businessman shares property and charity plans

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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The draws were held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport
The draws were held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport
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Dubai: Two Indian expatriates in the UAE have become the latest US$1 million winners in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws, held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

The winners include an Abu Dhabi-based storekeeper and a Dubai-based businessman.

Saravanan Malairaj, a 36-year-old Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi hit the jackpot in Millennium Millionaire Series 558 with ticket number 4905, which he purchased online on September 1.

An Abu Dhabi resident since 2009, Malairaj has been taking part in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for just six months. The father of two works as a storekeeper for a construction company in Abu Dhabi.

For Malairaj, the win is more than just a financial windfall. It brings him closer to a long-held ambition.

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Speaking about his plans for the winnings, Malairaj said: “My dream is to own a mall in Tamil Nadu, so with this win, Dubai Duty Free has finally helped make that dream a reality!”

He said the win would give him the opportunity to work towards a goal he has cherished for years.

Advance birthday gift

Meanwhile, Bhanu Sobhani, a 40-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai, won US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 557 with ticket number 0489, which he bought in Concourse B on September 2 while on his way to Poland for a business trip.

A Dubai resident for 10 years, Sobhani has taken part in the promotion regularly since 2021. He is a father of two and runs a textile and garment factory in Bur Dubai.

"I never lose hope that I will win one day, and today, my hope has finally become a reality. I'm celebrating my birthday next month, so this is an advance gift to me. A huge thank you Dubai Duty Free!" he said.

Asked about his plans for the winnings, Sobhani said he would invest in property and give some to charity.

Sobhani and Malairaj are the 283rd and 284th Indian nationals to win US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it began in 1999. Indian nationals remain the biggest buyers of tickets in the promotion, DDF said.

2 Indians win luxury vehicles

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was held for two luxury vehicles.

Shailesh Kumar, a 47-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover SE P360 in Charente Grey with ticket number 1346 in Finest Surprise Series 1964, bought online on September 17.

A Dubai resident since 2012, Kumar has taken part in the promotion for eight years. He is a father of two and works as an insurance manager for a company in Dubai.

"This is my dream car, and I've been waiting for this for a long time. Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, you have truly made my day. I had never won any amount or prize before, but this win is the first and the biggest one for me!" he said.

Winner not reachable

Also among the winners is Sajjad Siddiqui, an Indian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who won a BMW R12 GS motorbike in Light White.

He won it with ticket number 0749 in Finest Surprise Series 679, purchased online on September 17.

Siddiqui is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win, DDF said.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsindia

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