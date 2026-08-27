The expansion is aimed at easing congestion on one of the main routes connecting Dubai with Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, particularly during busy periods.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open a 5-kilometre expansion of Emirates Road on August 30, adding two lanes for traffic travelling from Sharjah towards the Wadi Al Amardi area.

The project will increase the number of lanes on the stretch from six to eight, raising its capacity from about 12,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour. RTA said the improvements could reduce journey times by up to 25% during peak hours.

The authority said traffic studies and expected population and urban growth were taken into account when planning the project, with the aim of ensuring the road network can handle future demand.

RTA said the latest expansion is part of its wider plans to improve key roads in response to rising traffic and the continued growth of Dubai and surrounding areas.

Emirates Road carries more than 240,000 vehicles in both directions every day, including private cars and trucks. It connects Dubai with major roads, residential communities and industrial and logistics areas, making it an important route for both commuters and businesses.

The authority said the latest expansion will help provide smoother and safer journeys while improving connections between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The latest work follows several upgrades carried out along Emirates Road in recent years. These include a new access point linking the road with Al Awir 1, improvements to entry and exit points, and traffic changes at several locations along the corridor.

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