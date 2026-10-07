Dubai traffic alert: Where motorists face heavy delays this morning

Motorists face slow traffic from Sharjah to Abu Hail and across key Dubai routes
Dubai: Accidents, construction work and heavy congestion are slowing Wednesday morning traffic across several major Dubai routes, according to Google Maps.
Delays are affecting Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), with busy stretches also reported around Karama, City Walk, Dubai Mall and Al Awir.
Motorists heading towards Dubai are encountering pockets of bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).
A long stretch of congestion is affecting commuters travelling from Sharjah to Abu Hail. Traffic is particularly heavy near Zabeel Park and Defence Roundabout, with construction work and accidents adding to delays.
Further along, moderate traffic is reported around Umm Suqeim and Dubai Marina.
Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) is also heavily congested, while traffic on D88 through Karama is slow-moving.
Al Safa Street (D71) is congested around City Walk and Dubai Mall in both directions.
On Al Khail Road (E44), heavy traffic stretches from Meydan towards Dubai Hills Estate.
Congestion is also building around Ras Al Khor and near the Dubai Production City exit towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing pockets of moderate traffic in Mirdif and near Global Village.
Traffic is also slow from Motor City to the JVC exit towards Al Khail Road (E44), while heavy congestion is affecting Dubai South.
Emirates Road (E611) remains relatively smooth overall, although motorists will encounter a long stretch of slow-moving traffic around Al Awir.
Motorists should allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes where possible as the Wednesday morning rush continues.