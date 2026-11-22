Four major roads in central Dubai were closed from 3am to 10am to facilitate the event
Dubai: Closing Sheikh Zayed Road to traffic and turning it into a giant running track takes more than simply putting up road barriers. Behind the smooth running of Dubai Run 2026 was a coordinated effort by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) teams, who worked through the early hours to manage traffic, guide participants and keep the event moving safely.
A video shared by the RTA offers a behind-the-scenes look at how its teams prepared for the event, managed road closures and helped thousands of participants reach their starting points.
RTA staff and officials began arriving at the event site from 2am, with teams coordinating operations from the authority's main control centre and on the ground.
By 3am, road closures were under way, with teams working to secure the routes and prepare the roads for runners. By 4am, the roads had been closed to traffic, making way for the event.
As participants began arriving at around 5am, RTA officials were stationed across key locations to guide runners, provide assistance and help them navigate the event areas.
Throughout the morning, teams continued supporting participants, ensuring they could move safely and smoothly along the routes.
Four major roads in central Dubai were closed from 3am to 10am on Sunday, November 22, to facilitate the event.
The closures affected:
Sheikh Zayed Road: Trade Centre Junction to Al Safa Bridge.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard: Address Hotel to Fashion Parking.
Lower Financial Centre Street: Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Khail Road.
Al Sukook Street: Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Boursa Street.
Motorists were advised to use Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road as alternative routes.
Beyond managing road closures, RTA teams also helped participants navigate transport options, Metro stations and parking facilities.
Dubai Metro services began at 3am to accommodate early arrivals. Participants in the 5km route were directed to World Trade Centre or Max stations, while 10km runners were advised to use Emirates Towers Metro Station.
Around 15,000 parking spaces were made available at Dubai Mall, Dubai Mall Zabeel and Dubai World Trade Centre, with participants encouraged to check access through the S'hail app.
Shuttle buses were also arranged from Business Bay Metro Station to City Centre Deira, BurJuman and Max stations to help participants with their return journeys.
The coordinated efforts of RTA teams across the control centre, roads and event locations helped keep transport operations running smoothly as thousands of runners took over Sheikh Zayed Road for the eighth edition of Dubai Run.