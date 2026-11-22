A 15-second video captures the colour, energy and spectacular moments of the event.
Dubai Run 2026 transformed Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track on Sunday morning, as thousands of participants came together for a celebration of fitness, community and togetherness.
A 15-second timelapse video shared by the Dubai Media Office captures the event's highlights, from the first light of sunrise and participants in colourful costumes to the spectacular aerial displays above the city.
The video offers a quick glimpse of the energy that swept across Sheikh Zayed Road as runners gathered and set off along the iconic highway. Music, cheering crowds and a sea of participants in green brought the road to life.
The skies added to the spectacle, with the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatic team performing a flying display while motorised paragliders added colourful trails overhead.
The Dubai Media Office also shared photographs and videos from the eighth edition of the event, capturing moments from the morning's celebrations.
Gulf News captured the excitement and energy of Dubai Run 2026, with coverage spanning the early-morning preparations, the arrival of thousands of participants and the spectacular moments that unfolded along Sheikh Zayed Road.
From the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatic team's flying display and colourful motorised paragliders in the sky to runners in creative costumes and families enjoying the experience together, the event offered plenty of memorable moments.
The photographs also capture the sea of green that swept across the highway as participants took on the 5km and 10km routes, turning one of Dubai's busiest roads into a vibrant celebration of fitness.
From the first light of sunrise and the colourful costumes to the spectacular Al Fursan display and paragliders soaring overhead, Dubai Run 2026 delivered a morning full of memorable moments.
Gulf News captures the cheering crowds, vibrant scenes and community spirit as thousands of participants turned Sheikh Zayed Road into a celebration of fitness and togetherness.