Thousands take over Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run 2026's vibrant start
Dubai Run 2026 got off to a spectacular start on Sunday morning, as thousands of participants took over Sheikh Zayed Road, turning one of the city's busiest highways into a giant running track.
The Dubai Media Office has shared a video capturing the opening moments of the eighth edition of the event, showing the excitement as runners gathered and set off along the iconic road.
The skies added to the spectacle, with the UAE's Al Fursan aerobatic team performing a flying display while motorised paragliders added bursts of colour overhead. Below, a sea of participants in green filled the road, bringing energy and excitement to the morning.
Gulf News visual journalist Virendra Saklani was on the ground to capture the action, from the spectacular Al Fursan display and paragliders in the sky to the thousands of runners filling Sheikh Zayed Road.
His photographs offer a glimpse of the colour, excitement and community spirit that defined Dubai Run 2026.
Dubai Run has grown considerably since its debut in 2019, when around 70,000 people took part. The 2025 edition attracted more than 307,000 participants, setting a new attendance record and cementing its place among the world's largest community running events.
A flagship event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Run offers 5km and 10km routes, welcoming runners, walkers, families and people of different fitness levels.
Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.
Now in its 10th edition, the citywide initiative runs from October 31 to November 29, 2026, with Dubai Run among its biggest annual events.