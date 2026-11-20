Everything participants need to know before Sheikh Zayed Road becomes a running track
Dubai: Imagine running down Sheikh Zayed Road without a single car in sight, surrounded by thousands of people as you pass some of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks.
That's what awaits participants at Dubai Run 2026, which returns on Sunday, November 22, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), turning one of the city's busiest highways into a giant running track.
Whether you're a regular runner, a first-timer or simply planning to walk with family and friends, the free event offers two routes – 5km and 10km – with the run starting at 6.30am.
But before heading out, there are a few things to organise, from registering and collecting your bib to planning your Metro journey.
Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026
Start time: 6.30am
Start line closes: 8am
Event finishes: 9am
Participants should arrive according to their selected registration time slot, which can be checked in their confirmation email.
Yes, participation is completely free, but registration is mandatory.
To sign up, visit the official Dubai Run website at www.dubairun.com and complete the registration process. You will need to provide your name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, gender and city of residence.
Next, select your preferred distance, starting time and provide an emergency contact number.
Registration also allows participants to add children. Parents or legal guardians can register up to three children, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. A parent or legal guardian must accept the registration waiver on their behalf.
Your running bib is compulsory and must be collected before event day.
Collection location: Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village, Zabeel Park.
Collection dates: November 9 to 21.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 11pm
Friday: Noon to 11pm
Saturday and Sunday: 8am to 11pm
Both routes begin on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future.
5km route: Ideal for families, beginners and walkers. It finishes on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, near Dubai Mall.
10km route: Designed for those seeking a longer challenge. It continues along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishes at the DIFC Gate Building, near Emirates Towers.
Dubai Run is not a competitive race, so participants can run, jog or walk at their own pace.
Dubai Metro will open early to accommodate participants, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) expected to announce the special operating timings and road closure plans soon.
The recommended Metro stations are:
5km route: World Trade Centre Metro Station
10km route: Emirates Towers Metro Station
For those driving, participants taking the 5km route can park at Dubai Mall, while those joining the 10km route can use Dubai World Trade Centre car parks before taking the Metro to the start line.
For the return journey, Dubai Mall, World Trade Centre, Emirates Towers and Max Metro stations will be available.
For those who do not regularly exercise or run long distances, doctors recommend starting slowly and avoiding the temptation to push beyond their limits.
Dr Rafeek Ahmed, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic, Jebel Ali, explained that for people who do not exercise regularly can participate, provided they start slowly, prepare gradually and listen to their bodies.
"Start with 20–30 minutes of brisk walking daily and gradually introduce short periods of jogging. Increase your distance and duration slowly rather than pushing yourself too hard. Avoid intense workouts just before the event,” he advised.
On the day itself, he recommended having a light meal, staying hydrated and wearing comfortable running shoes already used during training.
Dr Mohammad Maan, Global Head of Clinical Excellence at Bupa Global, also stressed the importance of understanding one's health before increasing physical activity.
"Before significantly increasing activity levels, understand your personal health needs. Knowing your blood pressure, being aware of your blood sugar levels where relevant, and considering any underlying medical conditions can help you make informed decisions about exercise," he said.
He also recommended warming up, cooling down, stretching, allowing adequate recovery time and getting sufficient sleep.
“ Listen to your body and heart. Chest pain or discomfort, unusual breathlessness, palpitations, dizziness or persistent pain during exercise should never be ignored. Stop exercising and seek medical advice before resuming strenuous activity if you experience these symptoms,” Maan said.
Both doctors cautioned against ignoring warning signs such as chest pain, unusual breathlessness, palpitations or dizziness during exercise.