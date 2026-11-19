Dubai Run is bringing thousands of participants to Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 22, as part of one of the city's biggest fitness events.

This year's event will feature a new competition, 'Dress Your Run', giving participants the chance to show off their most creative running outfits and win a share of Dh100,000 in prizes.

The initiative comes as Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) celebrates its 10th edition, offering another way for residents and visitors to embrace the 30x30 movement while adding some colour and personality to the occasion.

Whether running, jogging or walking, participants are encouraged to wear imaginative costumes, colourful clothing and eye-catching accessories to stand out from the crowd.

4. Submit your entry by following @dubaifitnesschallenge on Instagram and sending your photograph through direct message between 5am and 5pm on November 22.

The competition is open to anyone aged 18 and above. Younger participants can also enter through a parent or guardian.

Participants are reminded to wear their official bibs, put safety first and ensure their outfits allow them to move comfortably without creating obstacles for others.

The 'Dress Your Run' competition adds another element of entertainment to Dubai Run, encouraging people to express themselves while taking part in the city's wider fitness movement.

Dubai Run is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, alongside a range of association, official, media and government partners.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.