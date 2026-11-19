Ten winners will each receive Dh10,000 for their creative outfits at Dubai Run
Dubai Run is bringing thousands of participants to Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 22, as part of one of the city's biggest fitness events.
This year's event will feature a new competition, 'Dress Your Run', giving participants the chance to show off their most creative running outfits and win a share of Dh100,000 in prizes.
The initiative comes as Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) celebrates its 10th edition, offering another way for residents and visitors to embrace the 30x30 movement while adding some colour and personality to the occasion.
Whether running, jogging or walking, participants are encouraged to wear imaginative costumes, colourful clothing and eye-catching accessories to stand out from the crowd.
A total of 10 winners will each receive Dh10,000, marking the 10th edition of the fitness challenge.
Entering the 'Dress Your Run' competition involves four simple steps:
1. Register for Dubai Run at www.DubaiRun.com.
2. Choose your outfit and wear your most creative running attire.
3. Take a photograph during Dubai Run on November 22, making sure your official event bib is clearly visible.
4. Submit your entry by following @dubaifitnesschallenge on Instagram and sending your photograph through direct message between 5am and 5pm on November 22.
The competition is open to anyone aged 18 and above. Younger participants can also enter through a parent or guardian.
Winners will be revealed on November 29, 2026.
Participants are reminded to wear their official bibs, put safety first and ensure their outfits allow them to move comfortably without creating obstacles for others.
The 'Dress Your Run' competition adds another element of entertainment to Dubai Run, encouraging people to express themselves while taking part in the city's wider fitness movement.
Dubai Run is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, alongside a range of association, official, media and government partners.