Dubai: More than 1,200 schoolchildren took part in a mass fitness session led by former England and Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate at the newly opened JA Sports & Shooting Club in Dubai.

The event formed part of the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, which is encouraging residents to embrace healthier lifestyles through its annual initiative promoting 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days.

Held under the "30x30 with Rio & Kate Ferdinand" initiative, the session brought together students aged six to 12 from nine schools across Dubai, including Dubai Schools Al Barsha, Dubai Schools Nad Al Sheba, Victory Heights Primary School, Victory Heights City of Arabia, Jumeirah Baccalaureate School, Citizens School, GEMS FirstPoint School, Nord Anglia School Dubai and Jumeirah Primary School.

Accompanied by teachers and school staff, the children participated in a 30-minute workout led by the Ferdinands alongside trainers Amandio Costa and Fea Levae. DJ Masterstepz provided entertainment, with Edi hosting the event, which concluded with a group photograph involving the students and organisers.

The gathering was designed to encourage children to develop an interest in physical activity from an early age, while highlighting how sport can bring together schools, families and communities.

"Over the past decade, DFC has inspired millions of people to embrace healthier lifestyles through physical activity, and engaging young people remains a key part of that mission," he said.

"Seeing students from schools across Dubai come together alongside inspiring role models such as Rio and Kate Ferdinand demonstrates the power of movement to unite communities, build confidence and create positive habits that can last a lifetime."

The venue caters to professional athletes, sports academies, schools and the wider community, with facilities for football, cricket, golf, tennis, padel and shooting. Its 15,000-square-metre indoor shooting complex also features the UAE's only indoor trap range.

"JA Sports & Shooting Club was created to be a destination where sport, wellbeing and community come together, so we are incredibly proud to partner with Dubai Fitness Challenge on such a significant moment in its 10-year journey," he said.

The session was led by Rio Ferdinand, who enjoyed a distinguished playing career spanning more than two decades. The former Manchester United defender won six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League, while earning more than 80 caps for England.

Kate Ferdinand, a television personality, entrepreneur and wellness advocate, joined him in leading the event. She is the founder of One Body Co., a wellness platform focused on fitness, mindset and community, and has worked alongside Rio on the One Body Together initiative, which organises community workouts.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Fitness Challenge is celebrating its 10th edition this year.

The initiative has attracted more than 16 million participants across its first nine editions, encouraging residents and visitors to make exercise part of their daily routines.

Under its "What's your 30x30?" slogan, the challenge aims to make fitness accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, with the goal of building healthier habits beyond the 30-day programme.

JA Sports & Shooting Club is an official Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 Fitness Hub for Jebel Ali, offering residents and visitors opportunities to participate in sporting activities throughout the initiative.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.