Ferdinand's family transitions to Dubai, puts UK home on the market
Dubai: Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has put his £10.5 million (Dh 51.84 million) mansion in Kent up for sale, months after relocating his family to Dubai.
The seven-bedroom property in the exclusive gated community of Farnborough Park, Orpington, spans 12,500 square feet and sits within 20 acres of landscaped grounds. Ferdinand bought the estate for about £2.7 million (Dh 13.33 million) in 2008. It features a gym, multiple reception rooms, a studio, an office, a triple garage and an expansive principal suite.
Ferdinand moved to Dubai with his wife Kate and their children in August 2025, after leaving his role as TNT Sports’ lead football pundit following a decade with the broadcaster. He said the decision was largely driven by his children’s education, with the family visiting schools in Dubai in February last year. His business, Football Escapes, is also based in the UAE.
The family are reported to be living in a seven-bedroom villa in Al Barari, which was previously listed for around Dh32.5 million according to Habitat UAE. The home includes a basement cinema, rooftop terrace, swimming pool and garden, as well as a kitchen fitted with Miele appliances. The principal bedroom has a private balcony and dressing areas.
Al Barari has also recorded a Dh121.2 million sale for another seven-bedroom villa, highlighting the demand for luxury homes in the community.
Ferdinand has spoken positively about the move, citing the lifestyle, safety and environment for his children. The sale of his Kent estate marks another step in the family’s transition to life in Dubai.