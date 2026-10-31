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Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026: Residents get moving at Kite Beach as 30x30 kicks off

Gulf News captures residents in action as Dubai's 30x30 challenge kicks off at Kite Beach

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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From beach volleyball and boxing to yoga and spinning, the free fitness village offers something for everyone
From beach volleyball and boxing to yoga and spinning, the free fitness village offers something for everyone
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents headed to Kite Beach on Saturday, as the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2026 kicked off its milestone 10th edition, bringing a host of free sporting and fitness activities to the city.

The DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach opened its doors to the public, inviting residents and visitors to try new activities, take part in group workouts and make exercise part of their daily routine.

From beach volleyball and basketball to boxing, spinning, yoga and Pilates, the beachfront destination offers plenty of ways to stay active, whether visitors are experienced fitness enthusiasts or just starting their fitness journey.

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Gulf News captured residents trying their hand at a variety of sporting activities during the opening day, as the fitness village welcomed visitors looking to make the most of the month-long challenge.

30 minutes a day for 30 days

Now in its 10th year, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative aims to make fitness accessible to everyone and encourage healthier everyday habits.

Over the years, the challenge has grown into a citywide movement, attracting more than 16 million participants across its first nine editions.

What can you try at Kite Beach?

The DP World 30x30 Fitness Village brings together different zones for sports, group workouts, strength training, combat sports and wellness.

Visitors can explore several free activities, including:

  • Beach volleyball and basketball: Get together with friends for a game by the sea.

  • Boxing and MMA: Try combat-inspired workouts and build strength.

  • Spinning and rebounder sessions: Take part in energetic group fitness classes.

  • Yoga and Pilates: Improve flexibility, balance and overall wellbeing.

  • Strength and conditioning: Explore workouts designed to build fitness and endurance.

  • Padel: Book a court and try one of the city's popular racquet sports.

The village caters to different ages and fitness levels, making it easier for families, beginners and regular gym-goers to find an activity they enjoy.

Opening hours and dates

The DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach runs from October 31 to November 29.

  • Weekdays: 3pm to 11pm

  • Saturday and Sunday: 7am to 11pm

Some sports facilities, including padel courts, require advance booking to secure a preferred session.

More ways to get moving across Dubai

Kite Beach is one of three free Fitness Villages set up for this year's challenge. More than 23 Community Fitness Hubs are also offering activities across Dubai, giving residents opportunities to exercise closer to home.

From community runs and cycling experiences to outdoor adventures and water activities in Hatta, the programme offers plenty of options to complete the daily 30-minute target.

Whether it is a morning walk, a workout with friends or trying a sport for the first time, the message behind Dubai Fitness Challenge remains simple: find an activity you enjoy and make 30 minutes of movement part of your day.

Related Topics:
Dubai-Fitness-ChallengeDubaiHealthSheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

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