Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026: Registrations open for 30-day fitness drive

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC has grown into one of the city’s biggest community fitness initiatives. More than 16 million people have taken part across its first nine editions.

The 2026 edition will run from October 31 to November 29 under the theme ‘What’s Your 30x30?’, encouraging people to choose activities that fit into their daily routines and make exercise part of their lifestyle.

Dubai: Registrations have opened for the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), with residents and visitors invited to take part in 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.

Dubai Run, one of the initiative’s biggest events, grew from 70,000 participants in 2019 to more than 307,000 in 2025. Dubai Ride, which began in 2020, attracted more than 40,000 cyclists last year.

The challenge has expanded significantly since its launch, with major events, fitness villages and community activities now held across the city.

The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by DP World, will take place on November 21 and 22, while the Emirates Dubai 7s will run from November 27 to 29.

DFC will also coincide with several international sporting events in Dubai, including the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 from November 8 to 15, the DP World Tour Championship from November 12 to 15 and the Dubai T100 Triathlon from November 13 to 15.

Dubai Run will return on November 22, giving participants the chance to run along Sheikh Zayed Road and through Downtown Dubai. The challenge will conclude with the second edition of Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, on November 29.

Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, will take place on November 1, followed by Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA, at Hatta Dam on November 7 and 8.

The organisers are also placing greater emphasis on families, friends, colleagues and communities taking part together, particularly as the 10th edition coincides with the UAE’s Year of the Family.

The 2026 programme will feature three free Fitness Villages and more than 23 Community Fitness Hubs, offering thousands of classes and activities. Participants will be able to choose from sports and workouts including yoga, walking, running, padel, basketball, football and volleyball.

He said the 10th edition would provide more opportunities for families and communities to exercise together and develop habits that could continue beyond the 30-day challenge.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the simplicity of the 30x30 concept had helped make physical activity accessible to people of different ages and abilities.

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