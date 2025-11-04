The 30x30 Challenge’s free classes completely changed how I feel about exercise
Dubai: On Saturday, November 1, I traded my beloved weekend lie-in for something I never thought I would say yes to: Waking up at 6am to work out. Instead of snoozing through the morning, I laced up my sneakers and headed to Kite Beach to cover the first day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. A section of the public beach had been transformed into a massive open-air gym - the DP World 30×30 Fitness Village and I was there to experience it for myself.
I’ll be honest, I hate working out. I’m not the most active person, unless you count my leisurely evening walks after dinner. So, when I arrived and saw crowds of people already sweating it out before sunrise, I felt a pang of regret. My first class of the day was morning yoga at 7am and I was nervous.
As I unrolled my yoga mat, my mind raced: I’m going to look ridiculous. And yes, I did. I wobbled through downward dog, fell over more than once, and realised just how inflexible I really am. But here’s the surprise, it didn’t matter. The embarrassment melted away as I closed my eyes to meditate and felt the warmth of the early morning sun on my face. I felt… good. Energised, even. When the class ended, my first thought was -That’s it? I want more!
So, I went looking for my next challenge and stumbled upon the WHOOP Lift zone. The sight of barbells and dumbbells almost sent me running in the opposite direction until Christina, a friendly trainer, encouraged me to join. The session was a 30-minute strength class using light weights, focusing on squats, deadlifts and shoulder presses.
My arms shook uncontrollably with every rep, but Christina was patient, guiding me through proper form and breathing. She reminded me that moving slowly and correctly matters more than rushing to keep up.
And you know what? It was not as hard as I’d feared, maybe thanks to the yoga warm-up. I felt surprisingly capable.
By then, my body should have been screaming for rest but instead, it wanted more. That is when I spotted a Core Fit class at the e& Main Stage, another 30-minute session focused on core conditioning. It looked harmless at first. Ten minutes in, I was silently begging for mercy. But when it ended, I couldn’t stop smiling. Somehow, I had just completed three back-to-back workouts.
For someone who normally avoids the sight of a treadmill, that is practically a miracle.
So what made it different this time? I have been to gyms and group classes before but I never enjoyed them. I always felt too slow, too unfit, too self-conscious. But at Kite Beach, it was the opposite.
The atmosphere was electric yet relaxed - no judgment, just encouragement. Trainers were motivating without being intimidating and everyone there, no matter their level, was simply trying their best. It made me realise that fitness does not have to feel like punishment.
And there’s so much more to try - kickboxing, mat Pilates, paddle boarding, spin classes, rebounder sessions (yes, that’s the one with the mini-trampolines), plus obstacle courses and water sports. The best part? Every class is free - you just need to pre-register on booking.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.
If you cannot make it to Kite Beach, don’t worry. There are two more Fitness Villages: one at Zabeel Park and another at Al Warqa’a Park, both packed with daily classes and family activities.
If the Dubai Fitness Challenge can convince someone like me - a certified gym avoider to actually enjoy exercise, then maybe it’s worth a shot. You might just surprise yourself too.
