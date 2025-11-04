As I unrolled my yoga mat, my mind raced: I’m going to look ridiculous. And yes, I did. I wobbled through downward dog, fell over more than once, and realised just how inflexible I really am. But here’s the surprise, it didn’t matter. The embarrassment melted away as I closed my eyes to meditate and felt the warmth of the early morning sun on my face. I felt… good. Energised, even. When the class ended, my first thought was -That’s it? I want more!