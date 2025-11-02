Cyclists from across the world hit Sheikh Zayed Road for a morning of unity and fun
Dubai: Before sunrise on November 2, Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a stream of colour and motion. Cyclists from every corner of the world filled Dubai’s most iconic road, the air buzzing with excitement as the city’s annual Dubai Ride returned for another year of community spirit and fitness.
For some, the event was all about family moments.
Sreekant from India, a Dubai Ride regular, was back for his fifth time, but this year was special. It was his first ride with his son, Sampant. “I love seeing Sheikh Zayed Road dressed in different colours and flags. Every year it feels fresh,” he said, adjusting his helmet before the event began.
Similarly, Alexandros from Greece cycled alongside his daughter Natalia. Last year, they tackled the 4km family route, but this time they were taking on the full 12km. “I wouldn’t call myself an expert,” he smiled, “more like an experienced rider.” Natalia giggled when asked if she cycles too. “She rides around the park and at school,” her father added proudly.
Durgesh and his son Shashwat also turned the event into family time. “We join the Dubai Run marathons too, but cycling is more fun,” Durgesh said. “It’s easier on the body and you get to enjoy the surroundings.”
For others, Dubai Ride was an escape. Kharen Patalinghug from the Philippines, cycling solo this year, described how freeing cycling down the giant road felt. “My cousin is sick, so I’m riding alone today. But my mind feels free, it’s an escape from my toxic office life.” Her helmet stood out, a tiny duck figurine perched on top, complete with its own helmet and biking glasses.
Aliya Karmali, a Business Bay resident, shared a similar sentiment. “I love cycling alone,” she said. “You don’t need people for this sport. It’s just you, the breeze, and your thoughts.”
Long-time participant Angelo Navarro was with his bike, which he had emblazoned with his name showcasing his love of the sport. “My wife and daughter are cheering from the sidelines,” he said, grinning. “They’ve left the sport to me now.”
Not everyone was a seasoned rider.
Rashmi and Twinkle, two friends from India who grew up in Dubai, were experiencing the event for the first time. “It’s our first time getting up at 4am for anything,” Twinkle laughed. “But it’s exciting, we didn’t want to miss this!”
Sandeep Rao from India joined for the first time too. “I used to cycle during my school days,” he said. “Dubai Ride gave me a chance to relive those memories with such a huge community.”
Others have been around since the beginning.
Jeffery Santos from the Philippines, who’s been cycling since he was 12, shrugged off the 12km route. “It’s easy for regulars like us,” he said. “It’s more about enjoying the atmosphere.”
Helga Icaro, also from the Philippines, agreed. A proud member of Team Mahinahon, meaning “weak at uphills”, she laughed, “We’ve all been there!” She’s been cycling since grade school and loves how Dubai Ride brings people together. “You can feel the energy,” she said. “Everyone’s hyped up, from little ones to seniors.”
Patrick Gutoman and Bernard are part of one of the UAE’s oldest cycling groups, dating back to 1975. Now known as the Brompton Club, they continue the tradition every year, with members ranging from young enthusiasts to veterans in their 50s.
Emirati riders also brought their patriotic energy to the event.
Jawaher Alshamsi and Fatma Alhumaidan proudly wore UAE flags as capes. “We do this every year for UAE Flag Day,” Jawaher said. “It’s not easy, but it’s not too hard either, it’s about showing up.”
Cousins Amal Mubarak and Amal Salem, both Emiratis, were on their fourth Dubai Ride. “We’ve challenged each other to beat last year’s time,” Amal Salem said. “It’s fun and freeing, like flying.”
From first-timers to long-time riders, everyone shared the same joy at the finish line.
Glenda De Guzman from the Philippines smiled wearily beside her daughter Giuliana after completing the 12km route. “I taught her how to cycle when she was in KG2,” she said. “That was also our first Dubai Ride together, and we’ll be back next year.”
Najaf, posed with his bike over his head in front of the Museum of the Future capturing a crowd that was impressed by his act.
As the morning sun rose higher over the city’s skyline, cyclists pedalled home, their jerseys damp with effort and hearts light with happiness. Dubai Ride once again proved it’s not just about cycling, it’s about the people, the stories, and the feeling of being part of something bigger.
