Sheikh Zayed Road turns into cyclists’ paradise as Dubai Ride 2025 kicks off

Smiles, selfies and the sound of spinning gears fill the cool morning air
Thousands of cyclists, from families with little ones in tow to seasoned pros, turned Sheikh Zayed Road into a sea of wheels and colour on Sunday morning as the sixth edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, kicked off the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 in spectacular style.
Smiles, selfies and the sound of spinning gears filled the cool morning air as riders set off on two scenic routes. Families and casual cyclists enjoyed the relaxed 4km flat route through Downtown Dubai, while more adventurous participants tackled the 12km stretch past the city’s most iconic landmarks like the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa.
For the speed enthusiasts, the Dubai Ride Speed Laps (5 am to 6 am) brought an extra thrill, letting professional cyclists push beyond 30km/h on the open highway – a rare chance to ride fast and free through the heart of Dubai.
Yaqoub Al Zarouni, Senior Manager of DFC at the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), called the event a highlight of the month-long challenge.
“Dubai Ride is a unique experience. It’s the only time of the year you can cycle along Sheikh Zayed Road, and the whole stretch is just for you,” he told Gulf News.
To ensure smooth journeys to and from Sheikh Zayed Road, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) extended metro operations from 3 am to midnight.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox