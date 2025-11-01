Sheikh Zayed Road to turn into cycling track on Sunday - all you need to know
Dubai Ride 2025, the city’s biggest community cycling event, is back this Sunday, November 2, and there’s still time to join. Now in its sixth edition and part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the ride invites cyclists of all ages to explore Dubai’s iconic landmarks from the saddle.
To support participants, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended Dubai Metro operations from 3:00 am to midnight. The move ensures smooth journeys to and from Sheikh Zayed Road, where the ride will take place.
To ensure participant safety and smooth traffic flow, temporary road closures will be in effect from 3:00 am to 10:00 am:
Sheikh Zayed Road: Trade Centre Roundabout → Al Hadiqa Bridge
Lower Financial Centre Street: Sheikh Zayed Road → Al Khail Road
One-way section of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard
The RTA recommends the following alternative routes: Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road, and Al Asayel Road. Motorists are urged to plan ahead, and detailed diversion maps are available on RTA’s official platforms and social media.
The Salik Company confirmed temporary toll charges:
Dh6 from 6:00 am to 10:00 am (up from Dh4)
Dh4 from 10:00 am to 1:00 am
No charges from 1:00 am to 6:00 am on Monday
Careem Bike is offering free single-trip passes for participants using the promo code DR25 between 3:00 am and 8:00 am. Bikes are available at:
Entrance A: Museum of the Future (Trade Centre Street)
Entrance E: Lower Financial Centre Street
Over 200 Careem Bike stations across Dubai
Bring your helmet! Bikes are first-come, first-served, with extra-time fees waived for rides over 45 minutes.
Last year, 37,130 riders joined Dubai Ride. Organisers expect even higher numbers in 2025, making it a true celebration of fitness, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.
4km Downtown Family Route: A scenic, flat loop around Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa – perfect for families and casual riders.
12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route: A longer, more challenging ride from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park, including the Dubai Canal Bridge. Start points include Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and Lower Financial Street.
Gates open: 6:15 am
Gates close: 7:30 am
Finish: 8:15 am (roads reopen)
For experienced riders, Speed Laps run 5:00 am to 6:00 am on the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road loop. Minimum average speed: 30 km/h. Only road bikes allowed; no TT or aero bars.
Registration at dubairide.com/speed-laps. Bibs can also be collected at Zabeel Park Fitness Village.
Whether you’re a beginner, a family, or a pro cyclist, Dubai Ride 2025 promises an unforgettable morning of fitness and fun.
