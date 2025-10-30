Dubai to close key roads on Sunday for Dubai Ride 2025

Motorists urged to plan journeys in advance as major routes temporarily close from 3am
Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a comprehensive road closure plan to facilitate the Dubai Ride 2025, the region’s largest community cycling event taking place on Sunday, 2 November 2025.
Several key roads across the city will be closed between 3am and 10pm to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth running of the event.
Closes rods include part of Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Hadiqa bridge, Lower Financial Centre Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and one way direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.
Alternative routes include Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Road.
The RTA has called on motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use the suggested alternative routes to avoid delays. The authority added that the temporary closures are essential to accommodate thousands of cyclists expected to take part in the community event, which celebrates fitness, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.
Traffic diversions and road closure details have been published through RTA’s official digital platforms and social media channels. The authority thanked the public for their cooperation and understanding, emphasising that such events reflect Dubai’s commitment to promoting a healthy, active, and inclusive urban culture.
