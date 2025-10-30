GOLD/FOREX
Dubai to close key roads on Sunday for Dubai Ride 2025

Motorists urged to plan journeys in advance as major routes temporarily close from 3am

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a comprehensive road closure plan to facilitate the Dubai Ride 2025, the region’s largest community cycling event taking place on Sunday, 2 November 2025.

Several key roads across the city will be closed between 3am and 10pm to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth running of the event.

Closes rods include part of Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Hadiqa bridge, Lower Financial Centre Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and one way direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

Alternative routes include Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Road.

The RTA has called on motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use the suggested alternative routes to avoid delays. The authority added that the temporary closures are essential to accommodate thousands of cyclists expected to take part in the community event, which celebrates fitness, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.

Traffic diversions and road closure details have been published through RTA’s official digital platforms and social media channels. The authority thanked the public for their cooperation and understanding, emphasising that such events reflect Dubai’s commitment to promoting a healthy, active, and inclusive urban culture.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

