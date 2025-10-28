Find out the route details, bib collection, starting points, timings and free bike rental
Dubai: Dubai Ride 2025 is taking over the city this Sunday, November 2 and there’s still time to register. Now in its sixth edition, the community cycling event from Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and presented by DP World invites residents of all ages to hop on their bikes and experience Dubai’s most iconic landmarks from the saddle.
Whether you’re an amateur cyclist, a family looking for a fun weekend activity, or a seasoned rider ready for a challenge, Dubai Ride offers something for everyone.
Registration is still open on the official website: dubairide.com/register.
All registered riders must collect their bibs before the event - you won’t be able to participate without it. Bib collection is available at Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village, Zabeel Park, from October 29 to November 1 during the following times:
Wednesday and Thursday: 4pm – 11pm
Friday: 12pm – 11pm
Saturday: 8am – 11pm
Bring your registration QR code when collecting your bib.
Cyclists can pick from two distinct routes - both offering rare, traffic-free views of Dubai at sunrise.
Perfect for families and casual cyclists, this scenic loop circles Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, passing Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and the Burj Khalifa. The route is flat, safe, and suitable for riders of all ages and skill levels.
The Downtown Family Route has one start point in Downtown Dubai.
This longer route stretches from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back, featuring a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge. It’s best suited for more experienced cyclists looking for a challenge.
There are five start points for the 12km route:
Museum of the Future
Al Satwa
Coca-Cola Arena
Business Bay
Lower Financial Street
Start time: 6:15am
Gates close: 7:30am
Finish by: 8:15am (roads reopen to traffic after this)
Cyclists are encouraged to finish at the same gate they start from, though event marshals will be on-site to guide anyone who ends up elsewhere.
Early risers can take part in Dubai Ride Speed Laps, a high-energy challenge designed for experienced cyclists only.
Time: 5:00am to 6:00am
Route: 12km Sheikh Zayed Road loop (from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back)
Starting point: Gate A – Museum of the Future
Minimum average speed: 30km/h
Participants must use road bikes only (no TT or aero bars allowed) and should be confident riding in a peloton.
Registration is open at dubairide.com/speed-laps. Bibs for Speed Laps can also be collected from the Zabeel Park Fitness Village during the same dates and timings as the main event.
This year, Careem Bike is offering free bike rentals for all Dubai Ride participants. Cyclists can unlock a free single-trip pass in the Careem app using the promo code DR25 between 3am and 8am on November 2.
How to redeem your free ride:
Download or open the Careem app and tap Bike.
Select the Single Trip Pass and enter DR25 at checkout.
Pick up a bike from either:
Entrance A: Museum of the Future (Trade Centre Street)
Entrance E: Lower Financial Centre Street,
or from any of 200+ Careem Bike stations across Dubai.
Bring your own helmet.
Card details are required for security, but no rental charges apply between 3am and 8am.
The free bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and extra-time fees will be waived for rides exceeding 45 minutes during this window.
