Dubai Ride's back and here's how you can cycle through Dubai's landmarks like the Burj Khalifa this November

Riders of all ages and abilities can choose from a 4km family-friendly loop or more
Dubai: Get ready, Dubai cyclists! The sixth edition of Dubai Ride returns on November 2, offering a great opportunity to pedal through the city during the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
This year, riders of all ages and abilities can choose from a 4km family-friendly loop through Downtown Dubai or a 12km scenic ride along Sheikh Zayed Road, passing iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Water Canal, and Museum of the Future.
For advanced cyclists, the Dubai Ride Speed Laps returns, letting you push your limits at 30 km/h or more on the 12km route.
Registrations for Speed Laps open 6 October. Riders of determination are fully supported, with hand cycles, tandem bikes, and adapted bicycles available. All participants receive official bibs, which can be picked up at Zabeel Park’s 30x30 Fitness Village from 29 October to 1 November.
Dubai Ride is more than a cycling event—it’s a celebration of community, movement, and city pride, especially in the UAE’s Year of Community 2025. Saeed Hareb of Dubai Sports Council highlights the event’s growth, noting an 85% increase in participation since its debut, while Ahmed Al Khaja of Dubai Festivals and Retail says the event “creates shared moments of pride and achievement.”
DP World’s Abdulla Bin Damithan adds, “Cycling past Dubai’s landmarks is a highlight of the challenge each year, and we’re proud to support this inclusive experience.”
Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, with DP World as presenting partner, Dubai Ride also enjoys support from partners including Commercial Bank of Dubai, Decathlon, RTA, Huawei, Mai Dubai, talabat, and more.
Whether you’re chasing a personal best, enjoying a family ride, or taking on Speed Laps, this is your chance to experience Dubai on two wheels and make your 30x30 fitness commitment count. Register now at www.dubairide.com and join thousands of cyclists for a day of fitness, fun, and unforgettable city views.
