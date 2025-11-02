Dubai Ride 2025 kicks off on Sheikh Zayed Road with thousands of participants

To ensure participant safety, temporary road closures will be in effect until 10am
Dubai: Dubai Ride presented by DP World kicked off on Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring thousands of cyclists for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride, held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
To ensure participant safety and smooth traffic flow, temporary road closures will be in effect from 3am to 10am:
Sheikh Zayed Road: Trade Centre Roundabout → Al Hadiqa Bridge
Lower Financial Centre Street: Sheikh Zayed Road → Al Khail Road
One-way section of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard
To support participants, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended Dubai Metro operations from 3:00 am to midnight. The move ensures smooth journeys to and from Sheikh Zayed Road, where the ride will take place.
