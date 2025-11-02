Dubai Ride 2025 kicks off on Sheikh Zayed Road with thousands of participants

Dubai : Dubai Ride presented by DP World kicked off on Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring thousands of cyclists for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride, held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

To support participants, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended Dubai Metro operations from 3:00 am to midnight. The move ensures smooth journeys to and from Sheikh Zayed Road, where the ride will take place.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.