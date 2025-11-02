GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Ride 2025 kicks off on Sheikh Zayed Road with thousands of participants

To ensure participant safety, temporary road closures will be in effect until 10am

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The ride invites cyclists of all ages to explore Dubai’s iconic landmarks from the saddle.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Ride presented by DP World kicked off on Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring thousands of cyclists for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride, held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Major road closures in place

To ensure participant safety and smooth traffic flow, temporary road closures will be in effect from 3am to 10am:

  • Sheikh Zayed Road: Trade Centre Roundabout → Al Hadiqa Bridge

  • Lower Financial Centre Street: Sheikh Zayed Road → Al Khail Road

  • One-way section of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Metro timings extended

To support participants, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended Dubai Metro operations from 3:00 am to midnight. The move ensures smooth journeys to and from Sheikh Zayed Road, where the ride will take place.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
