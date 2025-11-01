GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan kicks off Dubai 30X30 challenge

This is a time for community and fitness

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Sheikh Hamdan starts the journey with a cycle run
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, kicked off Dubai Fitness Challenge today, November 1, by cycling down a long road. He shared his journey on Instagram along with the note, 'Day 1, #DubaiFitnessChallenge, #dubai30x30'.

Shaikh Hamdan is the founder of Dubai Fitness Challenge, an annual adventure that brings together community in a way that encourages fitness, friendship, and fun. This year, the campaign runs between November 1 and November 30, and it’s full of activations, activities, and free classes – enough to start anyone off on their journey to better health.

"Dubai is a city that recognises the importance of physical, mental and social well-being, and constantly strives to provide everyone opportunities for an active lifestyle. All it takes for you to succeed is an unyielding pledge to enjoy 30 minutes of activity for 30 days. I challenge each and every one of you to embrace your fitness journey and make a difference in your life. Together, let’s make the UAE the most active country in the world," he says in a post on the official website of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

