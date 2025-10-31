Salik rates will change on these November days

Move a part of Salik’s efforts to support smooth traffic flow during community events
Dubai: Planning a trip past a toll gate in Dubai? If it's on Sundays in November, you may save yourself a precious few dirhams.
Salik has announced that on Sundays during Dubai Fitness Challenge — which runs from Nov 1- Nov 30 — special flexible Sunday toll rates will be applied across all Salik toll gates. So, the dates you are looking at are: November 2, 16, and 23.
These will be the new charges:
In high peak hours, i.e. from 6am-10am and 4pm-8pm, it will cost Dh6 and Dh4 respectively.
In low peak hours, i.e. from 10am-4pm and 8am-1pm, it will cost Dh4.
Late night, i.e. from 1am-6am, it will be free.
This initiative is part of Salik’s ongoing efforts to support smooth traffic flow during major community events in Dubai and to enhance the smart mobility experience for all road users.
