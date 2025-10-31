GOLD/FOREX
Salik rates will change on these November days

Move a part of Salik’s efforts to support smooth traffic flow during community events

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Salik is getting flexible rates in November
Salik

Dubai: Planning a trip past a toll gate in Dubai? If it's on Sundays in November, you may save yourself a precious few dirhams.

Salik has announced that on Sundays during Dubai Fitness Challenge which runs from Nov 1- Nov 30 special flexible Sunday toll rates will be applied across all Salik toll gates. So, the dates you are looking at are: November 2, 16, and 23.

These will be the new charges:

  • In high peak hours, i.e. from 6am-10am and 4pm-8pm, it will cost Dh6 and Dh4 respectively.

  • In low peak hours, i.e. from 10am-4pm and 8am-1pm, it will cost Dh4.

  • Late night, i.e. from 1am-6am, it will be free.

This initiative is part of Salik’s ongoing efforts to support smooth traffic flow during major community events in Dubai and to enhance the smart mobility experience for all road users.

Have you signed up for Dubai Fitness Challenge yet? For a quick low-down on what the event is and how you can get involved, check out our guide here.

From free classes to fun activities and activations, there's something for everyone.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
