Skip the gym membership and join the challenge – see this year’s top workout
Dubai: The sun had barely risen over Kite Beach, yet the running tracks were already alive with movement. By 7am, sneakers were hitting the sand and yoga mats were unfurling, proof that Dubai residents had traded their weekend lie-ins for an energising start to the first day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025.
This year’s DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach returned bigger and busier than before, drawing early risers eager to take part in free yoga, spin, strength training, kickboxing and rebounder cardio sessions — all set against the sound of waves and upbeat music.
For many residents, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has become an annual ritual.
“I’ve been coming here ever since the challenge began in 2017, it’s my happy place,” said Tina McFadzean, an American expat who has lived in the UAE since 1997. “This year, the Kite Beach location is much bigger, with more classes, challenges and stalls. I just did an aerobics class and I try to come every weekend. It’s such a great spot for fitness and community.”
She added, “I’m definitely going to try the yoga sessions and explore more of what’s on offer this month - there are so many activities I want to experience.”
For Daniella (Moldova) and her colleagues Abbie and Jennifer (Philippines) from Dubai-based company Bizmosis, the 30x30 Challenge has turned into a workplace mission. Their boss has encouraged employees to complete 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days, in return leave work early and surprise rewards for those who take part.
“We did the obstacle course, trampoline session and the challenges at the stalls,” said Daniella. “I’ve been waiting for this since last year. I came almost every day then. It’s much bigger this year, with more classes and better facilities. I honestly want to try everything!”
Abbie added, “Next time I’m planning to try the paddle boards. I didn’t get to do it last year, so I’ll book my slot early this time.”
One of the most talked-about workouts at Kite Beach this year is Rebounder Cardio, a fun, high-energy mini-trampoline session that merges aerobic exercise with low-impact movement.
Semion and Anna, a couple from Moldova who were apart of the group, also swore by the session. “The workout is tough, but the feeling afterwards is incredible,” said Semion. “I love the whole vibe of the Fitness Challenge, the weather’s perfect, and it’s great seeing so many people in Dubai getting active early in the morning. It really lifts your mood.”
“It’s actually my first time here at Kite Beach venue,” said Kim Rom, a Filipino expat of 13 years who joined the class after a morning run with a friend. “We absolutely loved it. The trainers are really motivating, and I’d recommend coming early on a weekend, it’s definitely worth it.”
Kaizen, a Filipino expat who has called the UAE home for a decade, said this year’s line-up of activities feels more exciting than ever.
“There are so many new challenges this year - from obstacle courses to climbing walls and it all looks like great fun! If you’re planning to visit, I’d recommend coming early in the morning or later in the afternoon now that the weather’s cooler. It’s the perfect time to enjoy an outdoor workout. I’m also keen to try the spin class, it looks so full of energy!”
Among the dozens of instructors guiding participants, Seetal Purohit, a UK-based yoga teacher with 20 years of experience, has been leading sessions at the Dubai Fitness Challenge for five consecutive years.
“For me, it’s a service to the community,” she said. “Yoga isn’t just about fitness, it’s about connection, the unity of body, mind and spirit. I didn’t expect such a big turnout on the first day but it’s inspiring to see so many people genuinely committed to their wellbeing.”
For Mohammad Zubair, a health science teacher from the UK who has lived in the UAE for nine years, this year’s challenge holds extra meaning.
“This is going to be my last Fitness Challenge as I’m moving back home soon, so I want to make the most of it,” he said. “I’ve taken part every year since it started. I’ve even won competitions here before, including Emirates flight tickets, so I’ve made a lot of memories here.”
He added, “I always encourage my students to take part. I came down at 8am, joined a few classes and tried some of the booths, brands are running mini challenges like push-ups and lunges and giving out freebies. The atmosphere here is great. I just finished kickboxing and now I’m planning to try some of the new classes that weren’t here last year.”
If you’re planning to join the fun, here’s what to know before heading to one of the three free Fitness Villages:
DP World 30×30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach
Dates: November 1–30
Timings:
Monday to Friday: 3pm – 11pm
Saturday and Sunday: 7am – 11pm
Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park
Dates: November 1–30
Timings: Daily from 4pm – 11pm
Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village at Al Warqa’a Park
Dates: November 1–30
Timings: Daily from 4pm – 11pm
1. Pre-register online:
Save time by registering in advance at booking.dubaifitnesschallenge.com. Show your QR code at the gate for quick entry. You can also book free sessions, including cricket pitches, paddle courts and volleyball.
2. Check class schedules:
All class times and fitness activities are listed on the official booking website.
3. Bring your own water bottle:
Free refill stations are available throughout the venue — part of Dubai’s initiative to reduce single-use plastic waste.
