Boyzone singer Ronan Keating on raising his children in Dubai: 'This is our home and kids can be kids here'

Ronan believes visitors who spend most of their time in Dubai's luxury hotels sometimes miss places such as Kite Beach.

"People who come to Dubai, they stay in the fabulous hotels but they don't really know about Kite Beach and that this exists. Once they come here, they're like, I had no idea, this is where I want to be every day. It's a great space."

Ironically, he admitted he had only just discovered the Dubai Fitness Village activities, despite regularly visiting the beach.

"I didn't know this was here. This is the 10th year that this has been happening. For the last two years, I didn't know it was here."

He plans to return with his children this weekend.

"I'm delighted and I want them to try out some of the stuff at the fitness village. They'll have a great time."

Turning 50 and rethinking his lifestyle

With his 50th birthday approaching, Keating says he has become increasingly conscious of his physical health.

"I'm 50 next Marc and I have never been this aware of my fitness, my health, my body!"

Interestingly, long before he became a pop star, Keating had ambitions of pursuing athletics.

"I was the Irish champion over 200 metres. So, when I was 12, 13 years of age, my brother was on a scholarship to America. He was a 400-metre runner. So, it was kind of where I was going."

His sporting ambitions took a different turn when he joined Boyzone as a teenager.

"And then I joined a band and ruined that, didn't I?" he joked. But he was always known for his squeaky clean image.

Ronan tells Gulf News that he had avoided drugs throughout his career, attributing that decision partly to his young age when he entered the music industry.

"I've never gone near it. I was 16 years old when I joined the band. I was a kid and I think it was fear that kept me away from it, which I'm very grateful for now."

More recently, he has also made changes to his drinking habits.

"About three months ago, I became keenly aware that I'm getting close to 50. And I just thought to myself, I need to pay more attention to my body and maybe back off a little bit. So, I stopped drinking frequently."

He said the decision had already made a noticeable difference.

"I feel better than I've ever felt. But I'm not going to give it up forever. But I definitely just needed to back off. And it was one of the best decisions I made."

Of Salt burgers, shawarmas and finding balance

Despite training daily and paying closer attention to his health, Ronan isn't opposed to the occasional indulgence.

During our interview at Kite Beach, I pointed out that a Salt burger outlet was right behind us and asked whether I should work out or give in to temptation.

"Work out and then eat the burger," he replied.

"Don't do it the other way around, because it might get messy."

He also believes there should be room for the occasional break from a strict fitness routine.

"You're allowed a cheat day and that's crucial. You can't work out every day."

His familiarity with Dubai extends to its neighbourhood food and coffee spots.

Asked where he would recommend a good shawarma, Ronan spoke of a great gem.

"There is a great place in Al Quoz where you get the best shawarmas. Plus, there's a great coffee shop called Intellect Coffee. Great coffee in there [Goshi Warehouse]."

As the interview ended, I asked Keating for some practical fitness advice for people who might find the prospect of a burger more appealing than a treadmill.

His answer was brief.

"Do what makes you happy."

Even if that meant heading straight for the Salt burger?

"If it makes you happy, go do that."

For Ronan, who has spent three years building a family life in Dubai, the city continues to offer new experiences alongside the routine of school runs, exercise and family dinners.

And when asked whether there was anything he would change about living here, his answer was equally straightforward.

"I wouldn't change anything."