Dubai single dad's journey from security guard to UAE entrepreneur goes viral, wins hearts

The idea echoes a message shared by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: "Every morning, when a deer wakes up in Africa, it must outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. And every morning in Africa, when the lion wakes up, it must outrun the slowest gazelle, or it will starve. In the UAE and Dubai, I don't care if you are a deer or a lion. When you wake up, you better start running."