It took us by surprise. UAE universities weren’t even on our radar.

Just after returning from our summer trip to the US, with applications less than a year away, I asked my daughter if she’d finally narrowed down her choices. Her answer completely caught my husband and me off guard: "I don’t want to go anywhere. I’m staying in Dubai."

But raising children as expats brings a unique kind of push and pull. As parents, we often think of our home countries as the ultimate destination for our children's future. But for children who grew up abroad, those countries are places to visit for a few weeks—not where real life happens. After a month away, my children are always itching to get back to Dubai, back to their own beds, their friends, and, let’s be honest, their favourite food delivery apps.

When we relocated from the US to Dubai 12 years ago, our daughter was only four. Higher education in America always felt like the natural, almost inevitable next step. My husband went to college there, our children were born there, and our family flies back every summer to visit old friends. The US was comfortable, familiar, and logical.

"Where do you want to go to college?" It’s an age-old question that every parent of a teenager finds themselves asking on repeat. With our eldest son finishing up his final year of university in the US and our middle daughter fast approaching the milestone of choosing her higher education location, it’s a conversation my husband and I revisit every few months. For the longest time, her answers revolved around a shrug, a tentative “maybe the UK” (where most of her classmates are heading) or “probably California or New York”.

Her answer made me think how much the city has changed.

A city that makes room for different ambitions

There was a time when many people viewed Dubai primarily as a place to work, build a business or pursue a career opportunity. Today, its appeal extends well beyond professional ambition.

People come here to raise families, pursue education and experience a different way of life. Dubai's population reached 4.58 million by the end of 2025, growing by 7.5 per cent in a single year. This growth reflects the city's ability to attract residents, talent and businesses from around the world.

For families, safety and stability are fundamental. Parents want children to grow up feeling secure with opportunities that will help them become independent. Dubai recorded a 99.9 per cent daytime safety perception score in 2025, while the score for feeling safe walking alone at night reached 98.7 per cent. That sense of security contributes to the peace of mind that allows families to settle and plan for the long term.

Leadership with a vision for the future

What makes Dubai's development particularly distinctive is the vision and leadership behind it. Its transformation has never been solely about building for the present; it has involved anticipating what people, businesses and future generations will need.

The impact of that vision is particularly evident in higher education. When we first moved here, studying overseas seemed like the obvious next step for our children. Today, the expanding range of universities and international institutions in the UAE offers a different possibility.

In the 2025-26 academic year, 50,690 students enrolled in Dubai's private higher education institutions, with international student enrolment growing by 29.5 per cent. International students now account for more than a third of the student population.

These figures reflect more than the expansion of the education sector. They demonstrate how long-term investment and planning can translate into opportunities that directly affect people's lives. For young people, it means being able to pursue an internationally oriented education while remaining close to their families and the communities they have grown up in.

For parents, that matters. We want our children to explore the world and pursue their ambitions, but it is reassuring to know that an overseas move is no longer the only route to a good education or a promising future.

When the next generation chooses

Perhaps the most meaningful measure of a city's success is not simply how many people arrive, but whether they can imagine building a fulfilling life there.

As parents, we came to Dubai and made a choice. Our daughter is now making her own. For our generation, Dubai may have been the place we moved to. For our children's generation, it is where they grew up, formed their friendships and began imagining their futures.

There is something distinctly Dubai about that journey. It is a city that encourages people to think beyond the familiar, pursue their ambitions and turn ideas into reality. Perhaps that is what it means to Dubai-it: to make the most of the possibilities around you, take the initiative and create your own path.

The world is full of incredible cities, and our children have the freedom to choose from any of those. The fact that our daughter has considered those possibilities and decided that her future is here is something I am incredibly grateful to this city for. After all, we get to have her with us for at least another four years.