Having participated every year, the family chose to continue the tradition in her memory
Dubai: Four-year-old Mona held a photograph of her baby sister as she joined her parents at Dubai Run this year. It was an occasion the family had been looking forward to for months, having planned to share their annual tradition with the newest member of their family.
But when the day arrived, Shianah Erich Grace was no longer with them.
Having lost their five-month-old daughter on September 23, Filipino couple Sheila Jose and her husband, Richmond, chose to continue their annual family tradition, carrying Erich's photograph with them as they made their way along Sheikh Zayed Road.
Among the 310,000 people who participated in Dubai Run this year, each with their own reasons for taking part, the family's journey was one of remembrance and finding the strength to embrace moments of happiness again.
“We go for it every year and it has become a tradition. When we had Erich, we wanted to continue that tradition with a new family member,” Erich’s mother, Sheila, who has lived in the UAE for 13 years, told Gulf News.
Born in April 2026, Erich had brought another source of joy into the family's home.
Erich was the youngest of five siblings. While four-year-old Mona lives with her parents in Dubai, her older siblings, Justine, Jhave and Jasmine, live in the Philippines. Justine had spent two months visiting the family and bonding with her baby sister, while Jhave and Jasmine never had the opportunity to meet Erich.
Sheila fondly remembers taking photographs of her daughter every month to document her milestones.
“She was always smiling in them,” she recalled.
With both Sheila and Richmond working full-time, Erich was under the care of a nanny. Sheila still remembers looking at her baby and waving goodbye before leaving for work, unaware that it would be the last time she would see her alive.
She later received a distressing call from the nanny informing her that Erich had stopped breathing. Sheila immediately contacted her brother, Glenn, a nurse who lived just minutes away. By the time he arrived, Erich was not breathing. An ambulance was called, but the baby could not be saved.
According to Sheila, ambulance personnel told the family that Erich had died from milk aspiration, which occurs when milk enters the airway or lungs.
In the weeks that followed, Sheila struggled to comprehend what had happened. Amid her grief, however, she made the deeply personal decision to forgive the nanny, drawing strength from her faith.
“She was a mother herself and I did not want to file a case and separate her from her children. My soul and God was telling me to forgive her, I just had to. Forgiving is not removing justice. Forgiveness doesn't mean I am not hurt, but with God's grace, for my daughter Erich Grace, I chose forgiveness,” she said.
Inside the family's home, Erich's cot, toys and photographs remain in place. For Mona, remembering her younger sister has become part of her daily routine.
“Mona is still small and too young to understand what happened, that's why I say she is an angel and she is with us,” Sheila said.
“I still keep her bed and pictures and toys around the house. Her sister says goodnight to her every night.”
The family attends church every Sunday, finding comfort in their faith and in the belief that Erich remains present in their lives.
“When I finally said goodbye, I wanted to know if she was at peace and that we loved her. I was looking for answers because I could not accept what happened, but I felt her and I knew she was.”
The family brings a framed photograph of Erich to special occasions and family traditions, ensuring she remains part of the memories they continue to make together.
Dubai Run has long been a highlight of the family’s calendar. They have taken part since the inaugural event, with Mona participating since she was a baby.
“It is an event we enjoy so much and we want to share that joy and continue that with Erich,” Sheila said.
Rather than abandon the tradition, the family chose to honour the plans they had made before Erich's passing. For Sheila, participating in Dubai Run marked a moment of acceptance in her journey through grief.
“I had mixed emotions throughout Dubai Run, but taking part helped me accept what happened. I still carry that pain and cry, but now I want to remember and honour Erich through every family occasion and tradition.”
For Sheila, accepting what happened does not mean the pain of losing her daughter has faded.
Instead, she is learning to find happiness in family experiences while continuing to honour her daughter's memory. “She was not physically with us but there in spirit,” she said.
“I have realised that I have to be strong for my family and take our pain to honour Erich. She is an angel now, and she wants us to be happy and celebrate her life.”