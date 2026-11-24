UAE resident Mohamed Mufeez has taken his project to Dubai Run every year
UAE resident Mohamed Mufeez has carried the same dream for five years – he wanted to show his handmade portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to its muse. Towards this goal, for five years he has been taking the sketch with him to the annual community event, Dubai Run.
Dubai Run, which was held this year on Nov 22, is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and brings together the city for a morning of exercise.
This year, he made a video talking about his big dream as he took part in the Dubai Run. In an Instagram Reel, he shows the hand drawn image and says one day he hopes to meet and present Sheikh Hamdan the pencil project. He says he has tried reaching out to the royal in a myriad of ways and now hopes his video goes viral enough to be seen by him.
And for Mufeez, five times appears to be a charm for Sheikh Hamdan replied to his video with a folded hands emoji.
Sheikh Hamdan is known for his empathy and engagement with fans, well-wishers, citizens and residents. He offers up a glimpse of his life through posts on social media that often show him engaging in sports, photography, animal rescues and more, making him quite relatable.
On the day of the Dubai Run, he posted a bird's-eye view of the city coloured in a sea of green from the number of participants.
He also showed us a look at the various ways that the city encouraged participants, from fireworks at the final line, aerial acrobatics and even a huge UAE flag that fluttered in the wind. Perhaps that’s the next thing Mufeez will showcase on paper – city level engagement.