‘Every picture has a story’: Celebrating Sheikh Hamdan’s birthday through the candid moments that show who he truly is

If one thing defines his Instagram, it is animals. In one much-loved video, he sits in his Mercedes G-Class and calls out, “Come here Fares, come here Emaar,” and his two camels trot over to the window for snacks. He has posted a video of chicks that hatched beside his car’s windscreen and were cared for until they could fly. He introduced his horses with the caption “From left to right Koraan Hamdan & Faraan” and the hashtag #bestfriends, and greeted a squirrel with “Here you go little fella”. There have been giraffes, gazelles, oryxes, hedgehogs, a rescue dog named Grace, an elephant that “came to say hi”, and even a hermit crab. His F3 team’s page once posted a clip of a horse nibbling on his shoulder, and another of one planting a kiss on his cheek. He is passing it on, too: he has shared a picture of his son Rashid walking a horse.