Sheikh Hamdan loves to fly his chopper every now and then, see him flying over the Palm

Video Credit:

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai shared a fun moment as he took to the skies in a chopper flying over Dubai.

A recent Instagram post on his account shows Dubai's Crown Prince flying a chopper over The Palm islands and The World Islands Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan, fondly known as Fazza, captioned the post: “An alternate view of #Dubai.”

Watch: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, flies a chopper over The Palm and The World Islands Dubai.

Fazza, as seen from his social media activity, is an avid flyer. He regularly flies his chopper to get unique perspectives of the iconic Dubai skyline.

The video posted on Instagram shows Fazza enjoying views of the Dubai skyline, while flying over the pristine waters of the Arabian Gulf.

A graduate of the world-renowned Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in the UK, the young prince is an adventurous spirit — a regular skydiver, globe-trotter and an avid photographer.