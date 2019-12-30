Where to park, catch the bus, or ride the bus to see the amazing Burj Khalifa fireworks

Emaar released a five-minute video to explain in detail all you need to know if you plan to catch the New Year’s Eve fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza/ Videographer

Dubai: For 2020, the world’s tallest tower will be bringing back its spectacular fireworks display to ring in the New Year.

Burj Khalifa will also combine a fantastic lightshow with the major event, which will start at 11.57pm and last for a total of eight minutes.

To ease traffic flow in and around Downtown Dubai, more than 3,000 policemen police officers and hundreds of police patrols will be deployed to provide security to revellers across the city.

On Monday, Emaar released a five-minute video to explain in detail all you need to know if you plan to catch the New Year’s Eve fireworks at the 828 metre-high Burj Khalifa.

“Downtown Dubai provides limited parking facilities… make sure you reach the venue before 5pm to secure your spot. Alternatively, use any of the public transport facilities like the metro, buses and taxis.”

The Burj Khalifa Metro Station will close from 10pm to 6am, but shuttle buses will be available for visitors to reach the venue.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai earlier announced that several roads will be closed at different phases, including Al Asayel Street from 4pm and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard from 5pm.

RTA road closures for New Year's Eve in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Happiness Street will be closed at 6pm from the Roda Al Murooj intersection, Financial Center Road will close from 8pm on both the upper and lower levels, while Al Sukouk Street will close from 8pm.

“New Year celebration is a major event in Dubai. We work with other departments as one team to provide security and happiness to people," said Major General Abdullah Ali Al Gaithi, Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department at Dubai Police.