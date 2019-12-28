His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai with Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic Image Credit: Instagram/@cristiano and djokernole

Dubai: Sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic are in the city and both met His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai separately.

The football star posted a photo on his Instagram account, tagging Sheikh Hamdan, who is also fondly known as Fazza. He captioned the post: "Always great to see you my friend @faz3"

Djokovic also posted a photo with Sheikh Hamdan saying: "I have always had a strong passion, commitment and love for sports and wellbeing. I turned it into a professional career and use it to challenge myself to grow and improve on every level of being daily, but also to inspire people around me to use sport as a platform for good - for discipline, competitiveness, fair play, unity, team work...

"On my path I have met many enthusiasts who love sports, but you @faz3 have raised passion and commitment and respect for sport to another level. Love your work and I am happy to be of service on that fantastic mission of yours to bring love for sports closer to people."

Ronaldo seems to be enjoying celebrating the end of 2019 with his family in Dubai as his Instagram pictures show.