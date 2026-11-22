Fighter jets painting the sky to runners on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Run 2026 from above
Dubai: A sea of runners stretching across Sheikh Zayed Road, jets painting the sky with colourful smoke trails and paragliders soaring above Dubai's skyline – these are some of the spectacular scenes captured in a video shared by Sheikh Hamdan following Dubai Run 2026.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, shared the video on his official Instagram account after more than 310,000 participants took part in the event on Sunday, November 22.
The footage offers a stunning bird's-eye view of one of Dubai's busiest highways transformed into a sea of runners, walkers and families, with the city's towering skyscrapers providing a striking backdrop.
“More than 310,000 runners. One incredible city. Unstoppable energy! Dubai never stops inspiring!” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in the accompanying post.
One of the highlights of the video is an aerial display by Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE Air Force and Air Defence's national aerobatic demonstration team.
The jets soar above Dubai's skyline, leaving colourful smoke trails across the morning sky as participants make their way along Sheikh Zayed Road.
The footage also features paragliders flying above the city, adding another spectacle to the morning's celebrations.
From above, the scale of the event becomes even more apparent. Thousands of participants can be seen stretching along the highway, surrounded by the towers that normally overlook streams of daily traffic.
Dubai Run returned on Sunday as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, offering participants the opportunity to experience the city's famous highway on foot.
With 5km and 10km routes, the event welcomed people of different ages, nationalities and fitness levels, from experienced runners hoping to improve their times to families enjoying a morning walk together.
For many participants, the attraction was not simply completing a distance but experiencing a side of Dubai rarely seen during an ordinary day.
The event also brought plenty of colour and creativity to the streets, with participants turning up in imaginative costumes, while friends and families stopped to capture photographs against the city's skyline.
As the Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its 10th edition, Dubai Run once again highlighted the community spirit behind the annual event.