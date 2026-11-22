A sea of runners, colourful jet trails and paragliders light up Dubai's skyline
More than 310,000 participants took part in Dubai Run 2026 on Sunday, November 22, setting a new milestone for the event as Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a giant running track.
The eighth edition of Dubai Run was part of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, bringing together runners, walkers and families for a citywide celebration of fitness and community.
Participants chose between 5km and 10km routes, passing some of Dubai's most iconic landmarks. The record turnout further reinforced the emirate's position as a leading destination for major sporting events.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, shared a video on his official Instagram account, capturing the scale and atmosphere of the event.
The footage offers a bird's-eye view of thousands of participants stretching across Sheikh Zayed Road, with the city's towering skyscrapers providing a striking backdrop.
“More than 310,000 runners. One incredible city. Unstoppable energy! Dubai never stops inspiring!” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
The video also captures an aerial display by Al Fursan, the UAE Air Force and Air Defence's national aerobatic demonstration team.
Jets soar above Dubai's skyline, painting the morning sky with colourful smoke trails as participants make their way along the highway. Motorised paragliders can also be seen flying above the city, adding another visual highlight to the celebrations.
The aerial views show the scale of the event, with the normally busy highway filled with runners and walkers instead of traffic.
Earlier, the Dubai Media Office shared a 15-second timelapse video capturing highlights from the morning.
The footage showed the event getting under way at sunrise, with crowds gathering along Sheikh Zayed Road, participants in colourful costumes and aerial displays above the city.
Music, cheering crowds and a sea of green brought the highway to life as people of different ages, nationalities and fitness levels joined the event.
From experienced runners aiming to improve their times to families enjoying a morning walk together, the two routes offered an opportunity for everyone to take part.
Dubai Run has become a highlight of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, giving residents and visitors the rare opportunity to experience one of the city's busiest highways on foot.
The event's 2026 edition also marked the 10th anniversary of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages people to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.
With more than 310,000 participants taking to the streets, Dubai Run once again showcased the city's enthusiasm for fitness, community participation and large-scale sporting events.