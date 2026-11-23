Entrepreneur and emerging actor's Dubai Ride in saree to mark Kerala @70 also won hearts
Dubai: A red saree, a green blouse and white jasmine flowers in her hair: that was how Kanchana Nair, an Indian expat from Kerala, took on the Dubai Run 2026 on Sunday. She proudly took part in the 10km course in her fifth Dubai Run.
"I wanted to pay tribute to the UAE ahead of its 55th National Day," she told Gulf News after the run.
The colours were chosen to stay as close as possible to the UAE flag.
Her video in the saree quickly won hearts online, with over 500,000 views on Instagram by the end of the day.
While some other participants also showcased India’s ethnic attires and some cultural traditions on the more leisurely 5km route, Kanchana stood out for taking on the tougher 10km route and actually running most of it.
It was not her first saree adventure this Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) season. On November 1, Kerala Formation Day, she took part in the Dubai Ride 2026 in a Kerala saree, dedicating it to her hometown.
The day was extra special, as Kerala turned 70 and celebrated its first birthday as Keralam after the recent official name change.
"I felt there was no better way to salute my Kerala as a Malayali woman in Dubai," Kanchana said.
She had wanted to participate in Dubai Ride last year but had missed the registration deadline. She was determined not to miss out again this year. But she did not own a bicycle. She got a pink one only the night before the event. With no time to practise outdoors, she tried it in a saree along the corridor of her building, her first ride since school in 2000.
"I didn't feel any difficulty in riding again after 26 years, and that too in a saree," she said.
The next day, she cycled along Sheikh Zayed Road, wearing the Kerala saree with pink blouse and shoes matching with her blouse and symbolising women's empowerment.
"I felt so empowered that I was singing songs on my way," she said. Many riders stopped to take pictures with her, and a video of the ride went viral, with more than 430,000 views so far on her Instagram.
While running and cycling in a saree can be challenging for many, she gracefully overcame these hurdles, managing the flowing six-yard fabric with ease.
She also found time to have fun, capturing photos and videos during Dubai’s prestigious fitness events, when Sheikh Zayed Road transforms into a spectacular venue celebrating unity, fitness and creativity.
"That’s what makes Dubai Run so special. It’s not a regular, serious run. I enjoy the fun just as much as I enjoy the running. The thrill of running a half-marathon is different, but the happiness you experience at Dubai Run is on another level."
A regular runner for several years, Kanchana is part of the Sanchari UAE travel group's running team, regularly runs around Dubai's pond parks and celebrates birthdays with special runs with the group.
Her determination was tested in 2024, when her group organised a daily 5km challenge for a month for the DFC 30x30. Having just recovered from influenza, she walked much of the first few days but kept improving and became one of the few members to finish the challenge without missing the target a single day.
"After that, I started running regularly. It is while running that I make all my plans in my head," she said. Half marathons, Dubai's Run as One and other events followed, with many medals.
Kanchana’s dedication to fitness stems from her experience with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during her college years. In 2004, she marched in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi as an NCC Air Wing cadet, with President APJ Abdul Kalam taking the salute.
"When I used to watch the parade as a kid, I always wanted to be there one day, and that dream came true through NCC," she said. "NCC shaped my personality and instilled discipline and confidence."
She came to Dubai 14 years ago and first worked for a company in Sharjah, dreaming of becoming her own boss one day. Two years ago, that dream came true with the launch of her own real estate company in Ajman. She lives in Dubai.
She also swims, plays cricket, is a classical dancer and acts in theatre and movies. Last year, she performed in the play Bombay Tailors, featuring India’s National Award-winning actress Surabhi Lakshmi alongside popular Malayalam actor-director Dileesh Pothan.
After a couple of short films, she has two Malayalam feature films, Pazham Chakka and Moha, both shot in Dubai, due for release soon.
Kanchana said her inspiration is her daughter, Dheera, who lives back home. Living alone in Dubai since 2020, she sometimes runs late at night and has never felt unsafe.
"It is after coming here that I started enjoying freedom as a woman. I have had my own struggles, but I have been a warrior. Dubai has made me what I am today."