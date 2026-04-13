Residents from over 20 run clubs gather at sunrise to show gratitude, solidarity with UAE
Dubai: When Kite Beach Dubai lit up at sunrise on Sunday, it wasn't just the morning light that made it glow. Nearly 1,500 runners, draped in red, white, green and black, moved together along one of the city's most iconic waterfronts in a unique show of unity and gratitude.
The community event, Run As One, brought together more than 20 of Dubai's homegrown run clubs for the first time under a single, shared purpose: to stand in solidarity with the UAE.
What began as a word-of-mouth idea quietly snowballed into one of the city's most visually striking community moments in recent memory.
Before the first wave set off, the scene at Kite Beach was already charged. Runners in flag colours filled the beachfront, some clutching UAE flags, others wearing them like capes. The route, which was open to all across distances from 2km to 8km, wound along the shore as the sun climbed.
A video shared on Instagram by Salha Khalifa captured the voices of the crowd mid-run.
"I'm here to support the UAE. I grew up in this country. I am an Indian-Emirati," said one man, jubilant as he ran.
"I have been here for 16.6 years. Now this is home," said a woman, running barefoot in a black top and red skirt.
Another woman, running with a flag, called out: "I'm here to support solidarity and unity for the UAE."
An Irish woman, a decade into her Dubai life, kept it simple: "I've been in Dubai for 10 years. It's home."
A man of Indian origin, who has lived in the UAE for 51 years, put it plainly: "I am a part of UAE. This is home."
A woman from the Philippines held up her flag and said: "This one means thank you, UAE!"
A delivery bike rider passing by the route pulled alongside the runners. "I am from Pakistan. I love Dubai," he called out.
Nationalities kept coming — Kenya, Syria, China, Scotland, Lebanon. A father pushed a pram through the route. Many spoke in Arabic. The flags kept moving.
"We're here today running and raising the flag and being proud," said one woman, holding hers high.
From different corners, runners were heard chanting: "We love UAE, Shukran Al Emarat"
Organised and delivered by Kite Beach Dubai, the event was designed from the start to be about connection rather than competition. Clubs that ordinarily run their own routes, on their own schedules, chose to merge for the morning.
After crossing the finish line, participants stayed. A community message board filled with handwritten notes of support, gratitude and solidarity, turning 'Run As One' into something that outlasted the final kilometre.
Donna Glasper, EVP of Brand, Marketing and Customer Experience at Shamal Holding, told Gulf News the event reflected what Kite Beach stands for at its core.
"Kite Beach Dubai isn't just a destination; it's an icon of the city's lifestyle. With 'Run As One,' we invited runners from across Dubai to come together along one of its most recognisable shores, turning a simple idea into a powerful collective movement," she said.
"True to the spirit of Kite Beach, it wasn't about competition, but connection — a moment where the city's running community moved as one, in a place that naturally brings people together."
They arrived as separate clubs. They left as one wider community.
The event was supported by a mix of homegrown and international brands including XLine Dubai, Spinneys, Gymsox, Humantra, Hala Pop, The Lab Studios, Saddle, Clubist, feels, Five Guys UAE, Adidas, Red Bull and Costa Coffee.