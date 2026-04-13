How two women turned Kite Beach into a love letter to Dubai and bought 10,000 people together

At Kite Beach from 5 to 12 April, a towering heart-shaped digital mosaic rose above the sand, its panels arranged in the colours of the UAE flag, red, white, green and black. But what filled those panels was not graphic design or stock imagery. It was people. Real faces, selfies taken by the thousands of residents who scanned a QR code, received a sticker, and added their portrait to a living, growing installation that became more beautiful with every person who joined it.