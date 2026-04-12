Healthcare workers of Burjeel, families unite, brave rain for ‘Our Nation: Our Heartbeat’
Abu Dhabi: On a rain-swept evening at Hudayriyat Island, 153 people from 64 nationalities lifted a single banner weighing over 200kg and walked 100 metres together, setting a Guinness World Record and delivering one of the UAE's most quietly powerful moments of unity.
They were not soldiers or athletes. They were nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers, people who had spent recent weeks on the frontlines of care, now standing side by side under the national flag.
Many participants were joined by their families, including babies, braving the rain and waiting for the weather to clear before the record attempt titled "Our Nation. Our Heartbeat." got underway.
The event that swelled hearts of participants with pride was staged during the closing ceremony of the Burjeel Games, the annual sports event organised by Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
It set a new global benchmark for the 'Most Nationalities Carrying a Banner', surpassing the previous record of 58 nationalities set in Dubai in 2019.
The Burjeel Games, one of the UAE's largest healthcare sports and community events with over 2,500 participants, was originally scheduled to conclude on February 28. However, in light of regional circumstances at the time, the finale was postponed. As the situation evolved and the nation emerged stronger, the healthcare community reconvened and the closing ceremony became something far greater than a sporting finale.
The initiative drew its inspiration directly from a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who urged citizens and residents to raise the national flag above homes, institutions and buildings following a period of regional uncertainty.
Organised within 48 hours, it became the first record-breaking event to be staged in the region after the nation reaffirmed its strength following the change in circumstances. It was inspired by the UAE leadership's call to raise the national flag and reinforce unity across the country.
The banner measured 85 metres and weighed over 200 kilograms. Each of the 153 participants represented a unique nationality and completed the required distance in a synchronised formation, adhering to strict Guinness World Records guidelines.
Raafat Tawfik, the official Guinness World Records adjudicator present on-site, reviewed the attempt and confirmed its success. By the end of the event, the participants were declared “Officially Amazing.”
"We are officially congratulating you on the 64 nationalities," the adjudicator announced.
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, described the initiative as a reflection of both the UAE's resilience and the commitment of its healthcare workforce.
"We are proud to be part of a nation that brings together so many cultures under one vision. This initiative represents the resilience of the UAE and the strength of its people. In the past weeks, we have stood alongside the nation, serving communities with commitment and care. This moment reflects that same spirit, a collective expression of unity from people who call this country home," he said.
"We are once again celebrating the multicultural fabric of the UAE, which is home to more than 200 nationalities, and supporting national values of unity and harmony," he added.
For many participants, the moment carried personal weight.
"Our usual days include focusing on care and being present for every patient who needs us," said Dr. Michael George Uglow from Burjeel Medical City, a native of the United Kingdom. "Today, we came together differently, as proud members of the UAE, standing under one banner,” he pointed out.
Dirkie Theunissen, Group Chief Nursing Officer, who hails from South Africa, reflected on the diversity on display. "We work side by side with colleagues from across the world every day. Today, that diversity came alive in a powerful way. It reminded us why the UAE feels like home."