From debt and abuse to running for strength: How this Filipino expat empowers women, supports businesses through sport

Running became her way to cope and eventually a way to help others move forward
Dubai: When Eden Uy Silvio started running, she thought she was simply trying to get away; away from debt, fear, and pain of an abusive relationship.
With every kilometre, the Filipino expatriate has realised that running could take her places, but it could not allow her to outrun what she was carrying inside.
“Running taught me that some things aren't meant to be escaped, they must be faced,” Silvio told Gulf News.
Silvio has moved in the UAE in 2008 with a goal to find work, gain experience, and build a life abroad. She has arrived without biological family in the Emirates and learned early to depend on herself.
Her career has started at a coffee shop in Wafi City in Dubai before she eventually moved into a multinational company. But professional progress did not shield her from personal struggles.
Silvio has went through a period when she was trapped in debt, battling anxiety and fear, while also experiencing relationship abuse. It was during this difficult chapter that running has entered her life.
"At first, I thought I was running away from my problems. But I realised that no matter how far I ran, I couldn't escape what I was carrying inside," recalled Silvio.
Silvio does not describe her difficult years as something that simply disappeared. Instead, these experiences have helped shape the person she is today.
“A woman can be broken, lost, and hurt, and still find a way to rebuild herself,” exclaimed Silvio.
She believes that her story can serve as a reminder to other women that their lowest point does not have to become their identity.
"They can become the foundation of our strength. I want to use my story to encourage other women, not only in sport, but in life. To remind them that it is never too late to start again, to choose themselves, and to keep moving forward."
For Silvio, running has become a physical expression of that mindset.
Debt has been another burden she had to confront as an expat. She has noted that being trapped in debt can feel overwhelming and impossible to overcome, particularly when living away from family and the support system of home.
"I honestly don’t know how I would have made it through without the people who surrounded me, supported me, and reminded me that I wasn’t alone," stated Silvio.
Faith has been a constant. She has held on to prayer and trusted that her circumstances would improve. The experience has taught her resilience and gratitude, while showing her how important it is to have good people and strong faith during tough times.
Silvio’s personal transformation has grown into something larger. She has co-founded 3F Striders in 2014, a running and triathlon community that encourages people to move not only physically but also forward in life.
The group provides free triathlon coaching and has become a platform for connection and community.
Sport, however, has only been one part of the group's work. Silvio and the community have also sought to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly during uncertain times.
Among the businesses the community supports are restaurants and hospitality establishments, which Silvio has regarded as among those most troubled during the unprecedented regional situation.
The group has organised events, meetings, and celebrations at affected SMEs to help bring people and business to them.
"Over the past 12 years, we have also collaborated with the Philippine Consulate to organize 'Run Together' events, encouraging more Filipinos to stay active and connected. These are just some of the many collaborations and initiatives we have been involved in throughout the years," shared Silvio.
Silvio's UAE journey has now stretched for 18 years. During that time, she has witnessed significant changes in the country and learned that adapting is essential.
“The UAE taught me to be resilient and adaptable. Since change is inevitable, I’ve learned to adapt quickly and accept that everything is temporary,” explained Silvio.
For her, there are two things that have remained constant, her faith and the lessons she has gained along the way.
What began as a personal journey has become a community effort, one that encourages women, brings people together, and supports businesses through sport.
For Silvio, the finish line is not just about a time on a race clock but also what happens after the race, who is encouraged, who is supported, and who finds the strength to take the next step.
“The UAE is our second home. We love it, contribute to its growth, and treat it as our own,” said Silvio.