Aerobatic team adjusts schedule as UAE gears up for 55th National Day celebrations
Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE National Aerobatic Team, has postponed its flypast at Kite Beach tomorrow, Nov 29.
The colourful show was to be part of the Eid Al Etihad (National Day) celebrations.
However, according to the post it put up on social media, the other fly-pasts, including the one during the Zayed Marathon at Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi, will continue as planned.
Tomorrow’s event is scheduled to take place at 7am.
You can also catch the acrobatic aeroplanes in action on Dec 1, Tuesday, at Saadiyaat Island, Abu Dhabi, at 1.30pm. And in Dubai, they will show their skills during a flypast near the Burj Khalifa at 4pm on the same day.
No reason has been given yet about the interrupted flight schedule.
Meanwhile, the UAE is gearing up to celebrate the 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2 with fireworks, shows, parades, and more. Over the upcoming long weekend families will be well catered to, no matter what the age of their members. For a look at how each emirate plans to pay tribute to the nation, click here.
December is a busy month – and this week especially so as the holiday will slip into F1 festivities – from races to concerts.
Within Dubai, Global Village will make for an interesting stopover as its planning a three-day fiesta full of drone displays, traditional Emirati performances, fireworks, local handicrafts and familiar flavours.
From December 1 to 3, visitors can expect a programme celebrating the UAE’s heritage, from theatrical performances on the Main Stage to traditional dances and a special drone show lighting up the night sky on December 2 and 3.
And in Ras Al Khaimah, the main celebrations will take place at Al Qawasim Corniche, between 4pm and 11pm. The waterfront programme will feature performances by the Ras Al Khaimah Police Band, national operettas, traditional folk arts, competitions and a photo exhibition.
There are also plenty of staycations you could take at this time. And train rides on the new Etihad Rail.
Have you got anything special planned for the weekend?