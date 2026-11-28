Celebrate with air displays and musical fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The UAE is gearing up for a weekend of spectacular skies, with fireworks, drone displays and aerobatic performances lined up in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
From celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival and Global Village to a special airshow at Kite Beach, there are several opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy the festivities from November 27 to 29.
Here is where and when to catch the displays this weekend.
Visitors to Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba can enjoy fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 10pm.
The weekly displays light up the sky above the festival, adding to its programme of cultural activities, entertainment and family attractions.
When: Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28, at 10pm
Where: Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba
Tickets: Dh10 per person. Entry is free for children under three, senior citizens aged 60 and above, and People of Determination.
The festival is open from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and from 4pm to 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays. VIP boxes can also be booked through the festival website.
Families heading to Yas Island can catch fireworks as part of the Mansour Festival at Gateway Park North.
The festival features a programme of family entertainment, including a colourful parade, a drone show and fireworks. Abu Dhabi Police has alerted the public to fireworks displays at the venue from November 26 to 29.
The event is also aimed at younger visitors, particularly children who enjoy Mansour and his adventures.
When: November 26 to 29
Where: Gateway Park North, Yas Island
Tickets: Dh65
Global Village is bringing back its musical fireworks displays every Friday and Saturday.
Visitors can watch the colourful show light up the sky at 9pm, with fireworks set to music.
When: Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28, at 9pm
Where: Global Village, Dubai
3 spots to watch the fireworks:
Main stage
Happiness street
Floating market
Show timings may change without prior notice, so visitors are advised to check for updates before heading to the destination.
Dubai's Kite Beach will host a special aerial display by the UAE Air Force's aerobatic team, Fursan Al Emarat, on Sunday.
Seven UAE Air Force jets will perform coordinated formations and aerial manoeuvres in a one-hour show ahead of Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
The public performance is free to watch, with visitors able to find a spot along the beach to enjoy the display.
When: Sunday, November 29, from 4.15pm to 5.15pm
Where: Kite Beach, Dubai
Entry: Free
The team is also expected to stage additional flypasts across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain as part of the National Day celebrations between November 27 and December 2. However, exact timings and public viewing locations outside Dubai have not yet been officially confirmed.
The sixth season of the Farmers’ Souq opens at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej on Saturday, November 28, with drone light shows planned as part of the opening celebrations.
The souq brings together 43 Emirati farmers and offers a range of family activities, including a Chef Table, virtual gamification experiences, workshops for children under the ‘Little Farmer’ programme, and dedicated spaces for young farmers and entrepreneurs.
The event will continue every Saturday and Sunday until January 31, 2027.
When: Opening celebrations on Saturday, November 28; every Saturday and Sunday until January 31, 2027
Where: Quranic Park, Al Khawaneej, Dubai
Drone show: Planned as part of the opening ceremony
The fireworks season is far from over. More displays are expected across the UAE for Eid Al Etihad, the Dubai Shopping Festival and at Global Village in the weeks ahead.
More fireworks are on the way: Stay tuned to Gulf News for more updates on where to watch, when to visit and what to expect at upcoming celebrations.