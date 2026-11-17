Global leaders unite for water solutions at Ideas Abu Dhabi's Oasis programme
Ideas Abu Dhabi will join the 2026 UN Water Conference as an Official Partner of The Oasis, bringing global leaders, innovators and cultural voices together for a four-day programme of discussion, discovery and collaboration in Abu Dhabi from December 7 to 10.
The partnership will see Ideas Abu Dhabi headline the first programme on The Oasis Main Stage on December 8, featuring conversations with global figures, including Water.org Group co-founders Matt Damon and Gary White, and former Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo. The programme will explore how fresh thinking, cross-sector collaboration and new partnerships can help accelerate solutions to the world's most pressing water challenges.
The programme will open on the eve of the Conference, on December 7, at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center with a special performance featuring Grammy Award-winning Senegalese artist Youssou N'Dour and the UAE's Lewah Maritime Ensemble. Created for the occasion, the performance will celebrate the musical traditions of two cultures shaped by water and the partnership between the UAE and Senegal as Conference co-hosts.
Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability and the UAE's head for the 2026 UN Water Conference, said:
“The UAE has always believed that ambition must be matched by action. In a region where water has shaped our history, our communities, and our development, we understand its value — and the importance of looking ahead.
“We have built on the ingenuity of our past to become a country that invests in new technologies, attracts talent, and turns ambitious ideas into practical solutions. We want to bring that same spirit to the global effort to secure water for generations to come.
“The 2026 UN Water Conference is an opportunity to do just that: to bring the world together around a shared challenge, connect the people and institutions with the capacity to solve it, and build the partnerships and investment needed to move from ambition to implementation. Abu Dhabi is the place where new thinking is tested, unexpected partnerships take shape, and solutions find the support they need to grow and reach the communities that need them.
“Ideas Abu Dhabi brings something distinctive to this ambition. It creates space for people from different disciplines, sectors, and backgrounds to challenge conventional thinking, exchange perspectives, and make connections that might not otherwise happen. We are excited to welcome Ideas Abu Dhabi as an Official Partner of The Oasis and as the first programme on the Main Stage.
“Its ability to bring influential voices together, open up new perspectives, and connect ideas with opportunity will add real value to the Conference — and help turn the energy of this gathering into lasting action.”
Rima Al Mokarrab, Co-Chair of Ideas Abu Dhabi, said:
“We started Ideas Abu Dhabi with a simple belief: the biggest challenges of our time cannot be solved by any one government, company, or expert alone. Our goal is to catalyse action by bringing together leaders, thinkers and practitioners to make progress on global issues.
“Today, half the global population faces water scarcity for at least part of the year, and in just 20 years, every region of the world will feel this strain. At the UN Water Conference, we will bring a broad view to the conversation from leaders who are shaping how water serves people, prosperity and the planet. Our goal is to establish new partnerships and solutions that accelerate progress at the Conference and beyond.”
On December 8, the flagship Ideas Abu Dhabi Forum will launch the programme at The Oasis, the Conference's open-to-all space, with Matt Damon and Gary White, co-founders of the global non-profit Water.org Group.
They will draw on their experience to explore what it takes to turn ideas into practical solutions and make the case for urgent, accelerated investment in safe water and sanitation, setting the stage for further action later in the day.
Gary White, CEO and co-founder of Water.org, said:
“Access to safe water is fundamental to people's health, livelihoods and opportunities, yet far too many people still live without it. As co-founders of Water.org, Matt Damon and I have spent more than two decades demonstrating that solutions exist and that we can reach millions more people when we rethink how water and sanitation are financed.
“As the UN Water Conference brings global attention to water, Matt and I look forward to turning that momentum into action at Ideas Abu Dhabi.”
Returning for its seventh edition, Ideas Abu Dhabi will bring its distinctive approach to convening global thinkers to the Conference, examining how water connects to some of the most critical issues facing the world and how new ideas, investments, partnerships and technologies can translate into practical solutions.
Vivian Schiller, CEO of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation and a leading voice on AI for the public good, will host a conversation with former national and city leaders, including Anne Hidalgo, former Mayor of Paris. Together, they will explore how cities must adapt as population growth, ageing infrastructure and the rise of AI place growing strain on water systems.
A further session will examine how mounting pressure on water is changing the way food is grown, prepared and consumed. Participants will include Hari Menon, President of Global Growth & Opportunity at the Gates Foundation, and Greg Gershuny, Vice President and Executive Director of the Aspen Institute's Energy & Environment Program.
Beyond the Main Stage, Ideas Abu Dhabi will also present a dedicated pavilion showcasing research and emerging technologies from the UAE. These include advances in water innovation, such as the development of locally produced reverse-osmosis membranes and low-carbon cement using desalination brine.
The pavilion will create opportunities for researchers, entrepreneurs, students and innovators to connect with investors, policymakers and potential partners.
Abdulla Balalaa and Rima Al Mokarrab recently previewed some of this work during a visit to the NYU Abu Dhabi Water Research Center and Mubadala ACCESS Center, where they met students and researchers advancing these innovations.
The Ideas Abu Dhabi Pavilion will also host focused discussions and networking opportunities, connecting researchers and innovators with investors, policymakers and potential partners to help promising solutions move from development to deployment and scale.
Since its launch in 2017, Ideas Abu Dhabi has convened more than 1,000 global leaders and thinkers to exchange ideas, challenge conventional thinking and help turn dialogue into action.
Previous participants include former US President Bill Clinton; philanthropist Bill Gates; former UK prime ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair; philanthropist Ray Dalio; astronaut Buzz Aldrin; and Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, His Excellency Dr Anwar Gargash.
Hosted by Tamkeen in association with the Aspen Institute, Ideas Abu Dhabi brings together diverse perspectives across disciplines, sectors and geographies to address some of the defining challenges of our time.
To discover the Ideas Abu Dhabi agenda in full, visit www.ideasabudhabi.com.
Registration for The Oasis at the 2026 UN Water Conference is free and open to all. Visit www.unwaterconferenceuae.com to find out more.
Tickets for the Ideas Abu Dhabi concert are available through Platinum List.
Hosted by Tamkeen in association with the Aspen Institute, Ideas Abu Dhabi is a global platform for conversations across disciplines, sectors and perspectives. It brings together thinkers, innovators and leaders to explore challenges no institution, industry or country can solve alone.
Ideas Abu Dhabi reflects a belief deeply rooted in Abu Dhabi: that when different perspectives and capabilities come together, new opportunities emerge and ideas can become solutions with global impact.
Returning for its seventh edition at the 2026 UN Water Conference, Ideas Abu Dhabi will explore not just the future of water, but the future of everything that depends on it.
Water is life. It sustains human dignity, underpins prosperity and connects our communities, economies and shared future.
Co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, the 2026 UN Water Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10. The third UN Water Conference since 1977, it will be the first dedicated to accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring water and sanitation for all.
Across three days, the Conference will explore Water for Shared Prosperity, Investments for Lives & Livelihoods, and Resilient Future Together — bringing the world together to lead, mobilise and scale, turning commitments into investments, partnerships and practical solutions.
Alongside the official UN programme in the Blue Zone, the UAE-hosted Oasis will serve as the meeting point for the wider global water community: a platform to connect sectors, exchange ideas, forge partnerships and accelerate action.
Through a programme of high-level discussions, country and partner pavilions, exhibitions and innovation showcases, The Oasis will demonstrate how water underpins the systems that sustain our lives and economies — from food and energy to health, industry, technology and nature.
It will bring together governments, businesses, investors, innovators, civil society and young leaders to shape solutions, announce major commitments, mobilise investment and build the partnerships needed to lead, implement and scale action.
Every future flows from water. Abu Dhabi is where that future is built.
Registration for The Oasis is free and open to all. Join the conversation on social media at @UNWaterConfUAE and help shape what comes next: www.unwaterconferenceuae.com.