Anwar Gargash calls for global cooperation on water security ahead of Abu Dhabi UN conference

UAE highlights water security as key to global stability and development
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has called for stronger international cooperation to address water security, stressing that it is one of the world's most pressing challenges to development and stability.
In a post on X, Gargash said the approaching 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which Abu Dhabi will host in partnership with Senegal, renewed the importance of collective international action to tackle water security challenges.
He stressed that the UAE's hosting of the conference demonstrated its commitment to mobilising international efforts and building partnerships to develop innovative and sustainable solutions.
“Ensuring water security is a shared responsibility and a fundamental pillar of a more stable and prosperous future for people,” Gargash said.
The 2026 United Nations Water Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal.
The conference will bring together world leaders, policymakers, international organisations and other stakeholders to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.
It will also focus on strengthening international cooperation, mobilising investment and advancing practical solutions to global water challenges.