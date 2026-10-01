Abu Dhabi will host the 2026 UN Water Conference from 8 to 10 December 2026
Abu Dhabi– One hundred young people from 75 countries, selected from more than 2,000 applicants, will prepare over the next two months to contribute to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, the Arab Youth Center (AYC) announced during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
The group, called the Global Youth Water Envoys, represents six global regions. The conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, will be held in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 10 December.
The Envoys will take part in a virtual learning program through October and November, starting with foundational training and moving into specialised tracks tied to the conference's six Interactive Dialogues.
Their discussions are expected to produce six thematic youth statements and a consolidated Global Youth Water Statement.
The AYC said the cohort has backgrounds in research, public policy, engineering, entrepreneurship and community programs, with expertise in hydrology, environmental law and water governance. It also includes founders of water-related ventures.
According to the AYC, applications were first screened for eligibility and completeness. Shortlisted candidates were then assessed by an independent committee of 20 representatives from 12 organisations in the water and youth sectors, including UNEP, UNESCO, UNICEF, WaterAid and the World Water Council. The AYC said the multi-stage process was designed to be fair, transparent and unbiased.
The Envoys were welcomed at a virtual press conference and ceremony with two Envoys addressed the gathering.
Fatima Behzad Afghan of the UAE, who works on stormwater and wastewater infrastructure design and is President of the Dubai Municipality Youth Council said that she hopes the conference advances public-private partnerships for wastewater and stormwater projects.
“Attracting investment in water infrastructure requires clear frameworks that reduce risk and recognise the long-term value of resilient systems,” she added.
Lissong Diop of Senegal, a PhD student researching how Earth observation and artificial intelligence can assess water availability in the Ferlo pastoral region, said scientific data and the knowledge of pastoral communities can both inform water governance.
Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, the UAE's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the AYC, said the Envoys would attend the conference "as informed contributors."
He said the value of their participation would depend on their knowledge, the rigour of their preparation and their ability to turn experience into proposals that decision-makers can act on.
Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said young people had long been left on the sidelines of water diplomacy. "That ends now," he said, adding that the UAE wants the Envoys to take part in decision-making.
Fatima Al Hallami, the AYC's Executive Director, said the curriculum, developed with Bon Education, emphasises practical application.
“When you examine a water technology, for example, you will consider its financing and its use in a community. You will draw on different perspectives to understand what makes an idea work in practice,” she added.