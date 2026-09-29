GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to commit 250 billion dirhams investment to power the next decade of growth

Unified ‘one city’ strategy to deliver secure, affordable power and water systems

Last updated:
Hamna Iqbal, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi to commit 250 billion dirhams investment to power the next decade of growth
Hamna Iqbal/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi- Abu Dhabi is committing Dh250 billion to expand the power of water and district cooling networks over the next 10 years, according to Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi, at LIVEX 2026.

Speaking in a live conversation with Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, Al Jarwan said the investment would double the emirate's power demand, while supporting communities, hospitals, schools, universities and new neighbourhoods. He said the value of the whole programme would be "much greater than the sum of the parts".

He added that the infrastructure must be built to last and should improve as it grows. To deliver that, the emirate needs a well-crafted plan backed by financial discipline, and the systems it builds must be secure, sustainable, and affordable.

Clean power growth

Al Jarwan pointed to the emirate's recent progress as evidence that sustainability and affordability can advance together. Ten years ago, clean and sustainable power made up less than 1 per cent of Abu Dhabi's energy mix.

Today, he said, it exceeds 5 per cent, even as total power production has continued to grow.

“While growing the total amount of production of power to fuel up the economy, to support communities, to make sure that the power is available for the next neighbourhood, the next hospital, nursery, school, university,” he said.

Al Jarwan also touched on the emirate's water strategy, which supports its extensive green spaces. He told the audience that Abu Dhabi draws on six sources: desalinated water, groundwater, harvested rainwater, efficiency gains, recycled water, and lowered consumption by residents.

The carbon footprint of water production had fallen by 20 per cent over the past decade, according to him, while the costs dropped by 50 per cent. Notably, per capita consumption had fallen by 50 per cent over the past five years.

One city approach

The officials emphasised that the government functions with well-crafted plan and financial discipline. They also emphasised that they work under a singular urban plan that is overseen by the UAE municipality, in cooperation with relevant stakeholder.

“As much as information and data we are collecting, we're collecting it to basically make use for the future,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

'Abu Dhabi is different, Abu Dhabi is the difference'

'Abu Dhabi is different, Abu Dhabi is the difference'

3m read
The inaugural edition of the Quality of Life and Investment Exhibition ( LIFEX 2026) opened on Tuesday at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi unveils Dh100 billion quality-of-life vision

3m read
Abu Dhabi sets agenda for inaugural Water & Power Week

Abu Dhabi sets agenda for inaugural Water & Power Week

3m read
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, Adrien Grenier to headline LIVEX 2026

2m read