Ryan Reynolds, Adrien Grenier among stars to headline LIVEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, Department of Municipalities and Transport, said in a statement: "Livability is increasingly a defining factor in attracting investment, talent and long-term economic growth. Abu Dhabi has focused on creating an environment where economic opportunity and quality of life reinforce one another. By bringing more than 100 international speakers into the same programme as investors and decision-makers, LIVEX connects a wide range of perspectives with the people and capital shaping the emirate’s continued development.”