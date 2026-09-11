iPhone Duo trolling saga continues to outshine the official launch of iPhone 18

However, the Analyst doesn't expect that ambiguity to hurt the Duo out of the gate. The brands positioning in the market are expected to drive the strong initial sale of the product, but over time, its target buyer could confine to a ‘niche of wealthy early adopter’.Apple's iPhone 18 launch was supposed to be the story of the week, a new CEO's first keynote, a first-ever foldable, and a redesigned lineup year in the making. Instead, the internet handed the spotlight to everyone but Apple.