Taco Bell returns to UAE after 14 years as Americana plans GCC expansion

The UAE will be the first market under the new partnership to get Taco Bell, before the brand is rolled out into other GCC markets in phases.

The comeback comes 14 years after Taco Bell previously left the UAE. Americana Restaurants said it has signed an exclusive development agreement with Taco Bell UK and Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, to launch and develop the brand in the UAE, with plans to expand into additional GCC countries.

Americana and Taco Bell plan to take the brand into additional GCC markets through a phased rollout, although the announcement does not specify which countries will follow the UAE or when those launches will take place.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.